Populus Financial Group, Inc. and Ouro Global, Inc. Raise Over $560,000 for National Breast Cancer Foundation

During Pink Month, our ACE Cash Express (ACE) stores across the country decorated their stores in pink and raised over $197,000 for NBCF. Customers had the opportunity to make a donation to NBCF and for every $2 donation, customers received a "join us in the fight" pink wristband to show support for those who have suffered through breast cancer and to spread awareness of the importance of early detection.

As part of the Pink Campaign, each time a Flare Account® Pink Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card is used, Populus Financial Group, Inc. and Ouro donate to NBCF1. This year, the contribution totaled the annual maximum of $350,000.

Populus Financial Group added NBCF as a Porte® #DoorToChange charity in the Porte app. Porte members simply select NBCF as their #DoorToChange charity, and at no additional cost, Populus Financial Group makes contributions based on card usage. This year, the contribution totaled $13,570.

Throughout the 17-year partnership, Populus Financial Group and Ouro have donated over $9 million to NBCF. The money raised provides mammograms and breast health services for women in need.

"We are proud to expand our relationship with the National Breast Cancer Foundation," said Jay B. Shipowitz, CEO of Populus Financial Group. "Every year we continue to see how dedicated our customers and employees are to helping women on their breast cancer journey."

"Populus's long-term partnership has made a significant impact to our mission of Helping Women Now®," said Janelle Hail, NBCF Founder & CEO. "In addition to the funds and awareness that they have raised over the years, their team has made an on-going commitment to volunteer their time and resources at our headquarters to pack HOPE Kits and write encouragement cards to women undergoing breast cancer treatment across the country."

For information about the ACE Flare Account®, visit www.aceflareaccount.com. For information about the Pink ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card, visit https://www.aceeliteprepaid.com/features/elite-pink/.

