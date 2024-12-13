Populus Financial Group Partners with the Humane Society to Create a Safe Environment for Animals

"We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support from the 'Chip in for Charity' Flare Account and Porte 'DoorToChange' programs, which empowers us to advance our mission of advocating for the welfare of all animals," said Steve McVeigh, Vice President of Business Development for the Humane Society of the United States.

Over the past few months, the HSUS Animal Rescue Team has provided lifesaving support to animals after Hurricane Helene and Milton's destruction, working across Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The HSUS delivered truckloads of essential supplies—carriers, crates, cat litter, pet food, veterinary supplies, and more—to the hardest-hit counties in multiple states.

"Supporting the HSUS is deeply meaningful to us at Populus," said Jacqueline O'Reilly, Vice President of Marketing at Populus Financial Group. "Our team's visit to Black Beauty Ranch was an eye-opening experience, underscoring the incredible impact that compassionate care and dedicated advocacy can have on animals in need. This partnership aligns with our commitment to giving back and inspires us to help create a world where every animal is treated with respect and kindness."

Since the beginning of 2020, Populus Financial Group has made significant contributions totaling over $274,000 to the HSUS. Through these donations, we are actively supporting initiatives that provide immediate care, rehabilitation, and shelter for vulnerable animals, helping to create a safer environment for them in the aftermath of challenging situations. Together, we are making a meaningful impact on the lives of countless animals in need.

For more information about the Flare Account, visit www.flareaccount.com. For information about Porte's #DoorToChange charitable giving program, visit joinporte.com/features/door-to-change.

¹Populus Financial Group, Inc., d/b/a ACE Cash Express, donates $0.05 for each $100.00 in debit card purchase transactions (net of refunds and chargebacks) made with a Humane Society of the United States branded debit card associated with a Flare Account to the Humane Society of the United States, Inc, a 501(c)(3) organization. Pathward®, National Association, Ouro Global, Inc, and Visa® do not endorse or sponsor this offer.

The Flare Account® is a demand deposit account established by Pathward®, National Association, Member FDIC, and the Flare Account debit card is issued by Pathward, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Ouro Global, Inc. is a service provider to Pathward, N.A.

²After selecting a charity through your Porte mobile app, Populus Financial Group will donate an amount equal to 0.05% of every debit card purchase transaction, subject to certain terms and conditions described in the Porte mobile app, made with your Porte debit card to a charity selected by you through the mobile app. Ouro Global, Inc., Pathward, and Visa are not affiliated in any way with this offer and do not endorse or sponsor this offer.

Porte is a deposit account established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, and the Porte debit card is issued by Pathward, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

The Porte debit card and Flare Account debit card can be used everywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About the Humane Society of the United States

We fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, the fur trade, trophy hunting, animal cosmetics testing and other cruel industries. We rescue and care for thousands of animals every year through our Animal Rescue Team's work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: a humane society. For more information, please visit https://www.humanesociety.org/.

About Pathward

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

