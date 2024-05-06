POPVIL Swimwear Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with New Vacay Season Collection

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POPVIL, the celebrated swimwear brand known for empowering women of mature body types with high-coverage, fashionable designs, launches its 3rd anniversary celebration on the 9th of next month, lasting until May-end. As part of the festivities, POPVIL is thrilled to introduce its latest venture: vacay season collection. The new line features an assortment of vacation dresses, jumpsuits, and other beach-ready apparel, adding a touch of summer vibes to every wardrobe. Additionally, in honor of the anniversary, POPVIL will be hosting a surprise sale, offering customers unbeatable discounts on select items.

This year, POPVIL expands its mission of inclusive beauty by introducing a vacation wear collection featuring flattering dresses, jumpsuits, and an extended range of beach accessories. Catering to women of diverse shapes and sizes, these pieces exude the spirit of relaxed coastal living through vibrant colors and breathable textiles, ensuring every woman can confidently embrace her own sense of style under the sun.

Anniversary Offers:

Selected collection buy one get one free.

Extra 10% off for new-in items.

VIP Perks: Join or upgrade to POPVIL VIP status for extra discounts, limited-edition gifts, and tailored shopping support.

Flash Sale Frenzy: Snap up daily deals at deeply discounted prices.

"Our journey with POPVIL Swimwear has been nothing short of satisfaction" says Shellie Davison, a big fan of POPVIL. "I've witnessed the brand's evolution and have always been impressed by their commitment to quality and design. Their design makes a perfect blend of coverage and sultry sexy! You can just say goodbye to your old boring suits with POPVIL bikinis."

POPVIL Swimwear is dedicated to empowering women to feel confident, safe, and stylish. With a vision to celebrate individuality and a mission to inspire self-expression through fashion, the brand aims to redefine beauty standards and promote self-confidence. At POPVIL swimwear, every woman is encouraged to embrace her unique style and radiate confidence wherever she goes.

About Popvil:

Founded in 2021, Popvil is about self-expression. The company focuses on finding the beauty within women's comfort to wear what women want and how women want it.

POPVIL has factories and warehouses all around the world. With the great advantage of fabric resources and hundreds of fashion buyers, LovelyWholesale has provided services to fashionistas within the confidence of her style.

