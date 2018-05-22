Porsche Recalls Toy Cars Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product: My First Porsche – Wooden Cars

Hazard: The wheels and axles can detach from the wooden toy car, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy cars, take them away from young children and contact a local authorized Porsche dealer to return the recalled toy car and receive a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Porsche at 800-767-7243 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at shop4.porsche.com/usa/ and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,700 (In addition, 330 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves a blue wooden toy Porsche car with tan wheels. The Porsche crest is printed on the front of the recalled toy cars. "PORSCHE" is printed on both sides of the recalled toy cars. They measure about 4 inches long by 2 inches wide by 1 1/2 inches tall. The underside of the toy has "BAJO" and a lot number printed on it. The following lot numbers are included in this recall.

Lot Number 011215 020916 031017 031114 031116 040116 040416 040516 041217 051015 061117 090915

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Porsche dealers nationwide and online at shop4.porsche.com/usa/ and other websites from April 2015 through March 2018 for about $25.



Importer: Porsche Cars North America Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured in: Poland

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66826r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

