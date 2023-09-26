Portage Point Adds Industry Veteran Mark Johnson to Launch M&A

Managing Director hire expands the firm's growing investment banking practice

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an elite boutique advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm, announced today that Mark Johnson has joined the firm as Managing Director & Head of Industrials. Based in Dallas, Mark will expand the firm's growing investment banking practice by leading Portage Point into traditional M&A advisory services covering the industrials sector including equipment and manufacturing, services and technology, traditional energy and energy transition, engineered materials and infrastructure.

Mark Johnson joins Portage Point Capital's Investment Banking Practice

With over 20 years of advisory experience spanning the industrial complex, Mark joins Portage Point from Houlihan Lokey where he led the firm's Energy Services and Technology practice leveraging his significant experience to offer his clients creative and bespoke solutions throughout business cycles and a variety of market conditions. He has advised leading private and public companies, financial sponsors, boards of directors and special committees on a variety of domestic and cross-border transactions including strategic acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, corporate divestitures and recapitalizations, exclusive sale mandates, take-privates, shareholder advisory and fairness opinions. His M&A acumen is complemented by his experience evaluating and optimizing capital structure solutions through numerous capital markets engagements, including high-yield and traditional debt, equity and equity-linked financings, strategic alternatives and ESG matters.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Mark's caliber lead our expansion of investment banking services into traditional M&A focused on the underserved portion of the middle market. Mark's vast industry and transactional expertise uniquely position him to spearhead our M&A practice and deliver best-in-class outcomes for our clients," commented Jason Cohen, Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking at Portage Point. "His reputation for excellence within industrials sets the bar for attracting blue-chip talent to our team and delivering first class results to the underserved middle market."

"I am excited to join the rapidly growing investment banking practice at Portage Point," Mark said. "The firm's integrated solutions, combined with its elite talent, offer a platform to provide best-in-class advisory and differentiated solutions for every client at every stage of business lifecycle. I look forward to working alongside industry veterans, Jason Cohen, Steve Bremer and Adam Waldman, as well as collaborating cross-functionally to secure value maximizing results for our clients."

"I am pleased to welcome Mark to the Portage Point investment banking team," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "Our investment banking practice has experienced significant growth since launching last year. Adding traditional M&A to our portfolio of services establishes another core capability allowing the firm to drive value for our clients. With Mark, we look forward to accelerated growth of our traditional M&A team in the underserved middle market."

Mark earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration from The University of Alabama and a Master of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from the Jones Graduate School of Management at Rice University.

About Portage Point

Portage Point is an elite boutique business advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm focused on delivering integrated services that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycle. We are an operationally-oriented and financially-grounded team built to efficiently close knowledge gaps and deliver actionable insights to middle market stakeholders. Our expertise includes transaction advisory services, performance improvement and accelerated transformation, interim management, investment banking and financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards most recently The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 and 2022, 2023, 2022 and 2021 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, 2022 Fastest Growing Firms and 2022 Outstanding Firm: Boutique Turnaround Consulting. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

Investment Banking Services are offered through Triple P Securities, LLC. Member FINRA SIPC.

