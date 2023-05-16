PORTAGE POINT ADDS ROBIN CHIU FURTHER STRENGTHENING TURNAROUND & RESTRUCTURING PRACTICE

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an elite boutique advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm, announced today that Robin Chiu has joined the firm as Managing Director.

Ms. Chiu brings over two decades of restructuring advisory experience to Portage Point, having spent the last three years as a Senior Managing Director in Teneo's Financial Advisory Group which she joined with Teneo's acquisition of Goldin Associates after spending over ten years at Goldin. Robin has served as financial advisor, Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and has led companies through both in-court and out-of-court restructurings.

Prior to Goldin, Robin worked in the debt capital markets group of Barclays Capital where she advised clients on financing, capital structure and risk management. Before joining Barclays, Robin was an investment banker at Wasserstein Perella working on high yield transactions. Robin received an M.B.A., with honors, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds a B.S. in Economics with a minor in Environmental Engineering Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"We are super excited to welcome Robin to the Portage Point team," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "Her deep turnaround and restructuring expertise will strengthen our presence in the New York market and continue to crystallize Portage Point as the leading middle market restructuring advisor."

"I am thrilled to join Portage Point and our growing national practice," said Ms. Chiu. "It will be exciting and impactful to partner with my colleagues in investment banking, performance improvement and transaction advisory services to deliver an integrated suite of services to our middle market clients."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is an elite boutique business advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm delivering integrated services that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing business and investment lifecycle. We are an operationally-oriented and financially-grounded team built to efficiently close knowledge gaps and deliver actionable insights to middle market stakeholders. Our expertise includes transaction advisory services, performance improvement and accelerated transformation, interim management, investment banking and financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards most recently The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 and 2022, 2022 and 2021 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, 2022 Fastest Growing Firms and 2022 Outstanding Firm: Boutique Turnaround Consulting.

