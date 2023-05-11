PORTAGE POINT ADDS TOM STUDEBAKER AS CO-HEAD OF TURNAROUND & RESTRUCTURING PRACTICE

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an elite boutique advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm, announced today that Thomas Studebaker has joined the firm as Managing Director & Co-Head of the Turnaround & Restructuring practice. Tom will partner with industry veteran Vladimir Kasparov to lead the rapidly growing practice across the firm's Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York offices.

Tom brings nearly 20 years of restructuring advisory and interim management experience to Portage Point, having spent the last 15 years at AlixPartners. While at AlixPartners, Tom served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to two public global renewable energy companies, interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to a privately owned energy company, interim CFO to a PE owned global consulting company and restructuring advisor to a variety of companies across the technology, energy, business services and retail sectors. Together with Vlad, Tom will be responsible for accelerating Portage Point's leading Turnaround & Restructuring franchise within the broader Portage Point business advisory platform designed to deliver integrated services that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business and investment life cycle.

Tom received his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame, his MBA from Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg School of Management, is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor and a certified public accountant licensed in the state of Massachusetts.

"Tom's wealth of practice building knowledge, deep turnaround and restructuring expertise and expansive network will reinforce and bolster our accelerated growth profile," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "We are laser focused on delivering a combination of pedigree and situational command unmatched in the middle market. And under Tom and Vlad's leadership our Turnaround & Restructuring practice will continue to offer elite talent with a cross-functional perspective, uncompromising effort and skillful consensus building during the most urgent and complex operational and financial challenges," added Mr. Ray.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tom to the team and lead this practice in partnership," said Mr. Kasparov. "We worked together more than 15 years ago and to reunite now during these unique economic times is truly exciting. Adding Tom's leadership and experience to our platform will further enable the team's ability to maximize value at every stage of the business and investment lifecycle."

"Portage Point has been on my radar since Matt founded the firm just seven years ago," said Mr. Studebaker. "The brand has become synonymous with quality and speed to impact. I am incredibly excited to be joining a firm with a clear vision, exciting growth aspirations and a team-first culture all of which allow the firm to deliver exceptional results to its middle market stakeholders."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is an elite boutique business advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm delivering integrated services that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing business and investment lifecycle. We are an operationally-oriented and financially-grounded team built to efficiently close knowledge gaps and deliver actionable insights to middle market stakeholders. Our expertise includes transaction advisory services, performance improvement and accelerated transformation, interim management, investment banking and financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards most recently The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 and 2022, 2022 and 2021 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, 2022 Fastest Growing Firms and 2022 Outstanding Firm: Boutique Turnaround Consulting.

For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

SOURCE Portage Point Partners