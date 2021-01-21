Portage Point Continues to Build Performance Improvement & Operational Transformation Expertise with Technology, Media and Telecommunications Expert Anuj Saxena

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that Anuj Saxena has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Anuj has two decades of experience leading cost and operations transformation across product management, R&D, Sales, Marketing and G&A. "Anuj has helped private equity and corporate clients with operations due diligence, cost structure optimization and revenue growth opportunities," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "We have committed to an aggressive growth strategy and Anuj's addition is a step forward in executing that strategy strengthening our performance improvement practice and further expanding our sector expertise."

Most recently, Mr. Saxena was with AlixPartners in the enterprise improvement practice responsible for leading large transformations across revenue growth and operational efficiency opportunities. Prior to AlixPartners, Mr. Saxena held roles at Accenture, Nokia Siemens Networks and Motorola. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a Masters in Electrical Engineering from University of Michigan.

"Portage Point is well positioned to continue its aggressive growth trajectory," Mr. Saxena said. "Joining Portage Point allows me to bring my private equity, transformation and performance improvement expertise across end-to-end product life cycle experience to a blue-chip financially and operationally focused team. I am excited to be joining a team that is tirelessly committed to delivering value."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition, and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

SOURCE Portage Point Partners

Related Links

http://portagepointpartners.com

