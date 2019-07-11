Portage Point Continues to Expand Performance Improvement & Restructuring Practice

CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with middle market companies and their stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that it has recently added Arun Lamba and Max Golembo. These additions provide further depth to support Portage Point's growing client base and closely follows the hiring of Scott Canna and Ryan Williams.

Mr. Lamba brings to the team over 15 years of operational, financial and strategic expertise, leading businesses through performance improvement and transformational change as both an operator and consultant. His deep involvement with operational excellence, sales effectiveness, product development and post-merger integrations round out Portage Point's ability to address the full spectrum of corporate transformational initiatives.

Mr. Lamba joins Portage Point from Wilson Perumal & Co where he advised organizations through complex and dynamic situations, including organizational realignment and acquisition integration. Prior to consulting with WP&C, Arun ran multiple middle market businesses in the manufacturing, capital equipment and technology sectors, during business transformations that included acquisition integrations, sales team restructuring, development and implementation of integrated management standards, and new product launches. While at Silgan, he worked across the parent organization managing strategic projects as well as the corporate sustainability program. Mr. Lamba started his career with Cambridge Associates as an Investment Consultant and received an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

"I am thrilled to join the Portage Point team," Mr. Lamba said. "The firm combines significant operational experience and executive leadership qualifications with deep financial and restructuring expertise, uniquely positioning itself to provide tangible and impactful transformation leadership to its clients. I look forward to leveraging my skillset to drive sustainable value creation for Portage Point and its clients."

Mr. Golembo will serve as a Senior Associate, joining Portage Point from Lincoln International where he was an Investment Banking Analyst focused on middle market Mergers & Acquisitions. Max graduated from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

"I am pleased to welcome Arun and Max to the Portage Point team," said Matthew Ray, Founder and Managing Partner of Portage Point. "Arun's strong background in operational leadership roles during periods of transformation and transition coupled with his business advisory skillset will drive immediate impact for Portage Point clients," Ray continued. "Max was an elite performer at Lincoln where he was chosen to participate in a highly selective six-month international secondment program. His addition further evidences our ability to consistently attract talent at the highest level."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with middle market companies and their stakeholders to develop and implement value maximization strategies during periods of transition, underperformance and distress. Our proven team of operators, advisors, investors, lenders, and board members has the unique ability to identify, preserve and create value in challenging and complex situations. Portage Point has a successful track record in both operational turnarounds and financial restructurings that is built upon differentiated strategic insight, disciplined operational execution and deep financial expertise.

Since its founding in June 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with several transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com .

