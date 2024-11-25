Portage Point Partners Adds Barclay Stanton to Lead Office of the CFO

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm focused on the middle market, welcomes Barclay Stanton as Managing Director and Head of Office of the CFO (OCFO). Barclay is based in the Los Angeles office, increasing the West Coast presence of Portage Point. The addition of Barclay underscores the growth of and demand for Portage Point OCFO capabilities and solutions.

Barclay Stanton

With more than 20 years of financial, operational, advisory and entrepreneurial experience, Barclay partners with middle market management teams to drive value creation and visibility from the office of the CFO. He has assisted companies across all stages of the business and investment lifecycle, from acquisition through exit. His industry expertise spans consumer and retail, software as a service (SaaS), manufacturing, distribution, education, business services and entertainment. Barclay has a strong focus on leveraging data analytics and technology to build best-in-class finance and accounting functions.

"I am excited to join Portage Point and lead the OCFO practice," stated Barclay. "The breadth and quality of Portage Point offerings to middle market CFOs and investors is unique in the market and enables me to maximize impact for my clients. I look forward to contributing to the company's already topnotch reputation and remarkable growth story."

"Barclay's background is perfectly aligned with what we value at Portage Point. As a former founder with extensive experience in financial operations, he deeply understands the challenges our clients face every day," said Matt Ray, Founder and CEO of Portage Point Partners. "Our OCFO practice has transformed from one of our lesser-known offerings to a rapidly growing practice. Barclay is the ideal leader to guide this growth while ensuring our clients continue to achieve the best-in-class outcomes that define Portage Point."

Prior to Portage Point, Barclay served as Managing Director and Head of the Los Angeles Office at Accordion. During this time, he spearheaded the launch of a new private equity go-to-market strategy in the LA market and led the commercial integration of the firm's largest acquisition. Before Accordion, Barclay consulted for an overseas, venture-backed, location-based entertainment (LBE) company where he developed the business plan, financial models and rollout strategy for US expansion. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the high-growth startup Faherty Brand. Barclay started his career in finance and operations at Ralph Lauren.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring.

Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business – www.portagepointpartners.com

In October 2024, New Mountain Capital made a strategic minority growth investment in Portage Point Partners. Learn more.

