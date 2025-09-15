Portage Point Partners Enhances Performance Improvement Practice with Addition of Gary Pivovarnik as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management, investment banking and financial services firm focused on the middle market, welcomes Gary Pivovarnik as Managing Director to the Performance Improvement (PI) practice based in the Philadelphia office.

Gary has nearly 25 years of experience driving performance improvement and value creation for corporate and private equity (PE) backed organizations, spanning the financial services, consumer and retail, industrials and energy industries. He brings deep cross-functional expertise in operations, supply chain, global sourcing and procurement and logistics optimization. Gary has a strong track record of diagnosing value creation opportunities, building complex business cases and leading strategic transformation programs.

"Middle market stakeholders are adapting to changing dynamics in sourcing, cost structures and overall demand," said Arun Lamba, Managing Director and Head of Performance Improvement. "Gary brings deep supply chain expertise and a strong track record of diagnosing complex operational challenges, developing bespoke business optimization plans and leading teams through execution to help companies unlock new tranches of EBITDA."

"I am excited to join Portage Point and contribute to the continued expansion of this rapidly expanding platform," said Gary. "The Portage Point integrated approach to delivering impactful solutions through a financially grounded and operationally oriented approach aligns with my experience driving measurable results for middle market businesses and PE sponsors."

"Tariff impacts, data integration challenges and ongoing market volatility have introduced significant demand for supply chain and procurement expertise, particularly among middle market stakeholders," said Matthew Ray, Founder and CEO of Portage Point. "Gary brings practical experience to the Portage Point platform that will meaningfully enhance our ability to support clients through complex challenges."

Prior to Portage Point, Gary was a Partner at Bain & Company and senior leader in the Global Performance Improvement practice. Earlier in his career, Gary held roles at AlixPartners and Kearney where he gained deep strategic operations and business transformation experience.

About Portage Point Partners

