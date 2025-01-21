Portage Point Partners Strengthens Consumer, Food & Retail Expertise with Addition of Peter Mangan

Peter Mangan joins the Investment Banking Practice as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm focused on the middle market, welcomes Peter Mangan to the Investment Banking team where he is a Managing Director based in the New York office. Peter has more than 15 years of investment banking experience in the consumer, food and retail (Consumer) sectors specializing in food, beverage, retail, e-commerce and consumer products.

Peter spent the last decade at Guggenheim Partners (Guggenheim) where he has been a trusted advisor to a diverse client set comprised of large corporates, middle market and emerging growth companies and private equity sponsors. His experience includes strategic acquisitions, sale transactions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, debt and equity financings, recapitalizations and restructuring transactions.

"It is great to have Peter join the fast-growing investment banking team. Peter has cultivated significant consumer vertical relationships, experience and knowledge in a sector where Portage Point has seen considerable activity," said Jason Cohen, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking. "We are excited to leverage his relationships, expertise and deep sector knowledge across the entire firm."

"I am excited to join the Portage Point investment banking team and help grow the Consumer presence," stated Peter. "I joined Portage Point due to its unique and differentiated set of capabilities that support clients across all stages of the business and investment lifecycle. This integrated approach will enable me to provide a holistic solution for my clients, driving bespoke results for each stakeholder."

"The promising market outlook for Consumer in 2025 coupled with the geopolitical, regulatory, financial and economic conditions creates an environment ripe for heightened M&A activity," stated Matt Ray, Founder and CEO of Portage Point. "Peter enhances our Consumer sector expertise across all practice lines strengthening our ability to deliver impactful results to clients pursuing organic or inorganic growth as well as those seeking a trusted advisor during periods of transition, uncertainty or underperformance."

Prior to Portage Point, Peter spent more than 10 years with Guggenheim where he was a Managing Director and early hire to help build out the consumer and retail investment banking team. Previously, Peter was an investment banker at Oppenheimer & Co. in the M&A department in New York. Peter started his career as an investment banker at City Capital Partners and Brown Gibbons Lang & Company based in Chicago.

