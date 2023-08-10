PORTAGE POINT PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT PRACTICE BOLSTERED WITH ADDITION OF KARL ROBERTS

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an elite boutique advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm, announced today that Karl Roberts will join the firm as a Managing Director in the Performance Improvement practice.

Mr. Roberts adds to the tally of exceptional leaders to join Portage Point in 2023, reinforcing the firm's commitment to delivering elite talent and top-tier solutions to middle market stakeholders.

"We're very excited to welcome Karl to Portage Point and the Performance Improvement practice. Karl's depth of experience as both an advisor and operator make him extremely valuable to our middle market clients, who seek swift and practical value-added solutions. At Portage Point, Karl will continue to leverage his expertise across industries to drive operational scalability, platform growth and overall value creation for our clients," said Arun Lamba, Head of Performance Improvement at Portage Point.

Mr. Roberts has an outstanding track record of delivering exceptional results across a wide range of demanding situations. He is a proven and trusted advisor to private equity firms, boards and corporate management teams, having worked with over 150 clients and 50 private equity firms across more than 30 business sectors – taken together, helping clients create well over $10 billion in value through step-change top and bottom-line improvements and whole company transformations.

Mr. Roberts brings 25+ years of experience to Portage Point, including advisory, interim management and operating roles. His tenure also includes senior roles at three global consulting firms - he co-led EY's Value Creation Practice on the West Coast; served as Managing Director for AlixPartners, where he co-led the firm's TMT and Life Sciences practices, as well as its' Revenue & Growth and Overhead Optimization practices; he started his consulting career with McKinsey & Company's Operational Strategy and Effectiveness practice. He was most recently an Operating Partner at Dunes Point Capital serving six of the firm's portfolio companies on transformational strategies. Prior to becoming a consultant, Karl served as VP Supply Chain for Avenor (formerly Canadian Pacific Forest Products) and held key management roles with HJ Heinz's Ore-Ida Foods group and Boise Cascade.

Mr. Roberts holds a BSME from California State Polytechnic University and an MBA from UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management.

"I'm delighted to join such a dynamic and rapidly growing firm. Portage Point has assembled a remarkable combination of capabilities to generate substantial value for middle-market clients. I look forward to driving Performance Improvement and platform-wide growth while helping our clients quickly realize outstanding, sustainable results," said Mr. Roberts.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is an elite boutique business advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm delivering integrated services that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing business and investment lifecycle. We are an operationally-oriented and financially-grounded team built to efficiently close knowledge gaps and deliver actionable insights to middle market stakeholders. Our expertise includes transaction advisory services, performance improvement and accelerated transformation, interim management, investment banking and financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards most recently The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 and 2022, 2022 and 2021 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, 2022 Fastest Growing Firms and 2022 Outstanding Firm: Boutique Turnaround Consulting.

For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

