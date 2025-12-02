Portal26 Appoints Industry Veteran Rick O'Rourke as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth of its GenAI Adoption Management Platform

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative AI Adoption Management Platform Portal26 , today announced the appointment of Rick O'Rourke as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). O'Rourke brings more than two decades of experience driving revenue growth, operational excellence, and go-to-market transformation for high-growth B2B software companies.

O'Rourke will oversee all aspects of Portal26's revenue operations, including sales, customer success, and partnerships, as the company continues to accelerate its growth.

"I am so proud to add highly proven industry veteran Rick O'Rourke to the Portal26 executive team. Rick brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational rigor, and deep understanding of enterprise software go-to-market dynamics," said Arti Raman, CEO of Portal26. "As we expand our customer base and product capabilities, his leadership will be instrumental in scaling our business to the next level."

"Portal26's company's technology and market vision around enterprise GenAI adoption creates a tremendous opportunity for continued rapid growth," said O'Rourke. "This is a wide-open market and the Portal26 platform is the exact right solution for all enterprises as they look to adopt and manage the sea change in how work gets done."

A veteran private-equity Operating Partner and GTM strategist, O'Rourke has advised dozens of enterprise software businesses since 2014. He previously served as a Managing Director with Vista Consulting Group and later as an Operating Partner with Noble Rock Advisors, helping portfolio companies achieve sustainable growth and commercial maturity.

In addition to his advisory roles, O'Rourke is a proven hands-on operator. He has built and led high-velocity sales and marketing organizations at Yubico and Greenlight Technologies, driving significant subscription and revenue expansion. Earlier in his career, he led strategic agreements and major-deal programs at SAP, and held leadership roles at PeopleSoft and Oracle. Most recently, O'Rourke co-founded Universily, an AI-native platform, deepening his product, data, and generative AI expertise.

The Portal26 GenAI Adoption Management Platform provides enterprises full visibility and control of all Generative AI usage to enable them to securely embrace and accelerate its competitive promise. For CISOs and security teams, they can in real-time isolate and prevent risk, discover ShadowAI, protect data and IP, allow for rapid audits and forensics, and support rigorous governance. For CIOs, CFOs and Dept. heads, their access to wide and deep employee GenAI consumption analytics provides valuable insights to determine GenAI use cases, strategy, adoption, and ROI, to achieve program objectives. Regardless of your current stage of enterprise GenAI adoption, Portal26 rapidly enables your buildout of a trusted, responsible GenAI program that lifts long-term organizational competitiveness and productivity. Learn more at portal26.ai .

