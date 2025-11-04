Portal26 Boosts Momentum with $9MM Series A

First and leading GenAI Adoption Management Platform continues accelerated growth, innovation for enabling high-impact enterprise GenAI adoption

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenAI Adoption Management Platform Portal26 today announced a $9 Million Series A round of funding led by Shasta Ventures. The round was also supported by leading AI and deep tech investor, Fusion Fund, as well as the venture arm of a Fortune 500 financial services institution. The company previously raised a seed round of $6 Million in 2022. Portal26 will use the proceeds to continue its accelerated growth and product innovations.

"As enterprises across the world invest in Generative AI, they understand that a platform to manage and measure all aspects of AI adoption is essential to fully realize the potential of this transformative technology. We built Portal26 to provide the visibility, security, governance, and strategic analytics necessary for companies to manage their transition for the new normal of how work gets done in the enterprise," said Arti Raman, CEO, Portal26. "We are excited to partner with Shasta to expand our ability to enable companies to successfully extract the full value of Generative AI."

"At Shasta Ventures, we look for visionary founders and companies who are solving important problems in transformative ways. We are excited to partner with Portal26 and to provide the resources and support needed to accelerate its growth." said Jacob Mullins, Managing Director, Shasta Ventures. "As the first and leading GenAI Adoption Management Platform, its innovative approach to finding GenAI in the enterprise, securing it, and enabling measurable ROI, is a great example of the kind of leadership and creativity we seek to back. We look forward to helping Portal26 continue to build something extraordinary and sustain its strong growth."

"Fusion Fund is delighted to support Portal26 as it continues its impressive journey to becoming the trusted platform for GenAI governance, security, and strategy in the enterprise," said Lu Zhang, Founder and Managing Partner, Fusion Fund. "This round comes at a time when Portal26 has a mature, enterprise-grade solution that monitors hundreds of thousands of enterprise GenAI users. With exceptionally high customer trust and excellent support from ecosystem partners, Portal26 is poised for strong growth."

In addition to the funding announcement, Raman said the company continues to hit significant milestones, with major customer wins and prominent partnerships across the security, systems integrator, reseller, and hyperscaler ecosystems.

"Portal26 stands apart from our competitors in both the quality and quantity of customers we have," said Raman. "A vast majority of these customers have made large multi-year commitments of up to 7 figures. This reflects their tremendous confidence in both our current platform as well as our ability to grow features at the fast pace of the broader AI market."

Raman noted that in the two years since the Portal26 GenAI Adoption Management Platform was launched, it has grown to become the industry's richest and most complete resource for governing the consumption of GenAI in the enterprise. Available in a variety of standalone as well as integration-based architectures, Portal26 encompasses real-time zero-day ShadowAI detection, GenAI security and policy enforcement, GenAI Forensic Audit, GenAI Risk Management, GenAI intent and use case analysis, GenAI cost and license analytics, GenAI Strategy, GenAI Policy Management, and GenAI Employee Education.

About Portal26

Portal26 is the GenAI Adoption Management Platform that helps enterprises embrace and accelerate the competitive promise of Generative AI. It provides the essential foundation for complete GenAI visibility to manage users, drive program ROI, establish governance, ensure security, and deliver targeted education. Regardless of your current stage of enterprise GenAI adoption, Portal26 rapidly enables your buildout of a trusted, responsible GenAI program that lifts organizational competitiveness and ignites unprecedented productivity and revenue gains. Learn more at portal26.ai.

