Portal26 Broadens its Industry Leading GenAI Adoption Platform with new License Intelligence Module

New module answers CFO's challenge with in-depth AI tools licensing intelligence for cost control, value measurement and ROI

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative AI (GenAI) Adoption management platform Portal26 today announced the availability of its GenAI License Intelligence module created to enhance cost controls, ROI and adoption of GenAI tools in the enterprise. The GenAI License Intelligence module will provide organizations a single view of all their GenAI software licenses with the ability to delve into utilization, manage allocation, and optimize costs. Portal26's new GenAI License Intelligence module truly enables CFOs to extract the full value out of their GenAI spend.

"Successful adoption of Generative AI in the enterprise requires a multi-faceted approach beyond just security and governance. Maximizing licenses is critical to extracting the full value, enabling productivity and measuring ROI from AI spend," said Arti Raman, CEO, Portal26. "Our GenAI Adoption Management Platform is designed to enable enterprises to master every aspect of creating a successful GenAI program – from AI security and governance , to strategy , use case development and ROI ."

"Finance leaders and department heads need the right tools to measure how well their GenAI programs are performing – our license intelligence will allow them the visibility required to maximize adoption, productivity and ROI," said Paskhi Rajan, Chief Product and AI Officer, Portal26.

AI License Intelligence Helps Measure Financial Efficiency, ROI

Portal26's new GenAI License Intelligence Module is designed to help enterprises gain control, visibility, and financial efficiency over how their employees are using generative AI tools across the organization. It allows companies to understand who is licensed for which tools, how those tools are being used, and where licensing inefficiencies—such as underuse, overuse, or unlicensed use, exist.



This module transforms license management from a static compliance task into a strategic cost-optimization engine:

About Portal26

The Portal26 GenAI Adoption Management Platform provides enterprises full visibility and control of all Generative AI usage to enable them to securely embrace and accelerate its competitive promise. For CISOs and security teams, they can in real-time isolate and prevent risk, discover ShadowAI, protect data and IP, allow for rapid audits and forensics, and support rigorous governance. For CIOs, CFOs and Dept. heads, their access to wide and deep employee GenAI consumption analytics provides valuable insights to determine GenAI use cases, strategy, adoption, and ROI, to achieve program objectives. Regardless of your current stage of enterprise GenAI adoption, Portal26 rapidly enables your buildout of a trusted, responsible GenAI program that lifts long-term organizational competitiveness and productivity. Learn more at portal26.ai.

