Porte Brown Named a Best of the Best Firm by Inside Public Accounting for the Third Year in a Row

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce it was named a national Best of the Best firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) for the third year in a row. IPA, an award-winning news source for the accounting profession, releases annual rankings of the nation's largest accounting firms and the prestigious top 50 Best of the Best firms.

The 2022 Best of the Best firms are ranked on more than 50 metrics and are selected from the nearly 600 firms that participated in IPA's 32nd Annual Survey and Analysis of Firms. The firms are spread out across the United States and Canada and range from 26 employees to close to 5,400. In addition to the 50 Best of the Best firms with net revenue of $10 million or more, IPA has also named 10 Best of the Best firms under $10 million, as well as five high-performing Canadian firms, ranging in size from $7.6 million to $55.6 million in net revenue. Porte Brown was also ranked as an IPA Top 200 firm for the eighth consecutive year in 2022.

"Porte Brown is extremely proud to be named a Best of the Best firm by IPA for the third consecutive year," said Joseph A. Gleba, CEO / Managing Partner. "The success we are seeing today would not be possible without our staff members' willingness to find the right solution to fit our clients' unique needs and goals," Gleba stated. "As we continue to evolve and grow, we appreciate the feedback we receive from our clients and look forward to not only meeting their expectations but exceeding them in the months and years ahead."

A full list of the 2022 IPA Best of the Best firms can be found on the INSIDE Public Accounting website.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

Contact:

Pam Metzger

[email protected]

847-956-1040

www.portebrown.com

SOURCE Porte Brown