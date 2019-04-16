Porte Brown Named as One of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Illinois

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The Best Places to Work competition is a combination survey, study and awards ceremony established to identify the top employers in the state of Illinois. This is the seventh consecutive time Porte Brown has made the list and the fourth time within the medium employer category. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council and Best Companies Group.

2019 Best Places to Work in Illinois

The ranking of the 69 Best Places to Work in Illinois will be unveiled at an awards ceremony the evening of Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn, IL. The rankings will be published the next day on the Business Ledger website (www.dhbusinessledger.com), and a special commemorative section profiling the companies selected as the Best Places to Work in Illinois will be published June 24. Coverage will also be provided through the parent publication – The Daily Herald. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 70 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Securities offered through 1st Global Capital Corp., Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through 1st Global Advisors, Inc. Insurance services offered through 1st Global Insurance Services, Inc.

Contact: Pam Metzger, 212804@email4pr.com 847-956-1040

www.portebrown.com

