Porter Cable Table Saws Sold Exclusively at Lowe's Stores Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Made by Chang Type

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Porter-Cable-Table-Saws-Sold-Exclusively-at-Lowes-Stores-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Made-by-Chang-Type

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Porter-Cable 10" Table Saws

Hazard: The motor can overheat, creating a fire hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Chang Type for a refund.

Consumer Contact:

Chang Type toll-free at 877-206-7151 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/PCSaw for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 258,000 (in addition, about 990 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Porter-Cable brand 10" table saws with model number PCX362010. The saws have a gray body with black accents and the Porter-Cable logo. The model number and serial number are printed on the table saw's nameplate, located on the back of the saw body near the bottom.

Incidents/Injuries: Chang Type has received 61 reports of the table saw motors overheating and causing fires. One consumer reported smoke damage to their home. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Lowe's Stores nationwide from June 2016 through September 2018 for between $100 and $180.

Importer: L G Sourcing, Inc., of Wilkesboro, N.C.

Manufacturer: Chang Type Industrial Company LTD, of Taichung City, Taiwan

Manufactured in: Taiwan

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70385r-eng.php

Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-172

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

