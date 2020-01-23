Porter Ranch Hearing on January 24 to Determine Victims' Right to Pursue Restitution

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, victims of the Aliso Canyon gas well blowout will present the damages they sustained and the precautions they would have taken if SoCalGas and Sempra Energy immediately reported the blowout to state regulators. Friday's hearing is the only opportunity victims will have to show the Court the substantial impact SoCalGas' criminal behavior had on their health and livelihoods. The hearing will be held in Department 3 at the Santa Clarita Courthouse before Hon. Maria Cavalluzzi.

"SoCalGas has taken every opportunity to conceal the truth from homeowners, first responders and others impacted by the blowout which they caused through their continued negligence," said attorney R. Rex Parris of The PARRIS Law Firm. "We have had to ask the courts to force SoCalGas' hand every step of the way in order to uncover the harm they knowingly caused and concealed," Parris added.

Earlier this month, the Civil Court issued a final ruling compelling the release of several documents by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in regard to locations of testing the toxic chemicals released during and after the gas leak. SoCalGas and public documents show the chemicals at Aliso Canyon included Uranium, Radon, Acrolein (a biocide), PCBs as well as Benzene.

Victims' attorneys will be taking questions from the press immediately after the hearing.

Hearing Information

When: Friday, January 24, 2020

8:30 AM



Where: Santa Clarita Courthouse, Dept. 3

23747 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355



Who: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Kennedy & Madonna, LLP

Brentford Ferreira, attorney – Steve Cooley and Associates

Patricia Oliver, attorney – PARRIS Law Firm

R. Rex Parris, attorney -- PARRIS Law Firm

