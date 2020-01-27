Portland Advertising Agency Reintroduces Itself As Rain

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading direct-to-consumer advertising agency, R2C Group is reintroducing itself as Rain, the growth agency. The comprehensive rebrand emphasizes the company's long-standing focus of driving transformational growth for DTC companies. Today, the fully integrated agency unveils a new identity and positioning.

CEO and co-founder Michelle Cardinal leads the agency through this evolution of the company, which is headquartered in the famously prosperous climate of the Pacific Northwest. The name and refreshed look is a contemporary update of the agency's identity to match its remarkable growth, sophistication, and unique approach to scaling brands efficiently.

"Our legacy of linear television has overshadowed the deep digital and analytics expertise that we have built," Cardinal said. "This new identity embodies our impressive expansion and our promise of driving sales and brand growth for our clients at the same time. Our approach is called; Transactional Brand Building."

For 20+ years, the agency has cultivated a diverse portfolio of clients, from disruptive e-commerce brands to more traditional direct marketers. Despite various business models and sales channels, these companies all seek an agency partner that is performance-driven and growth-oriented. Rain possesses the proven expertise and delivers the success that these companies expect.

Rain's ability to scale DTC brands stems from four key in-house service areas: Brand Strategy and Research, Creative and Production, Cross-Channel Media Planning and Buying, and Marketing Analytics.

"We are always monitoring the ever-changing consumer landscape and where target audiences are found," Jane Crisan, President and COO said. "We as an agency have proven the ability to pivot and build on new capabilities, and will continue to embrace new opportunities that show potential to deliver efficient growth for our clients."

For more information, visit RainAgency.com

About Rain

Rain is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic media buying and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, Rain has been scaling businesses such as Humana, Mercari, 23andMe, Chewy, SimpliSafe, 1-800 CONTACTS, Consumer Cellular and LendingTree. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, Rain has grown to over 240 employees in four offices across the U.S.

Press Contact:

Rachel Johnston

Rachel@rebelliouspr.com

SOURCE Rain

Related Links

https://www.rainagency.com

