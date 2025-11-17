Pranav Pandit Joins Rain the Growth Agency in Newly-Created Role of EVP, Digital Marketing

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent and growth-focused advertising agency, announces the appointment of Pranav Pandit to the new agency role of Executive Vice President, Digital Marketing. He will lead digital teams including Digital Strategy, Digital Video/Connected TV (CTV), Paid Search, Paid Social and Influencer and Content.

Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent and growth-focused advertising agency, announces the appointment of Pranav Pandit to the new agency role of Executive Vice President, Digital Marketing.

Pandit's role and scope was created in response to the continued growth of Rain the Growth Agency's digital practice. Pandit joins the leadership team to drive the agency's digital marketing transformation, focusing on strengthening and expanding capabilities, deepening cross-channel integration, and evolving media, creative, and analytics functions through the lens of measurable growth for client partners.

"Pranav's leadership represents the next phase of Rain the Growth Agency's digital-first vision," said Mark Yesayian, Chief Strategy Officer. "He brings an exceptional balance of creative and strategic expertise that will strengthen our ability to connect brands and consumers across the entire digital ecosystem."

With more than 25 years of experience in marketing and advertising, Pandit's career spans leadership roles at OMD, Ogilvy, and dentsu X. He's helped shape award-winning work for brands such as Gatorade, State Farm, the U.S. Marines and many more, earning recognition with top industry awards including Cannes Lions, Effies, and OMMAs.

"Rain the Growth Agency has a rich history in the independent space with the full promise of digital centricity being written as we speak. I'm excited to join the CREW and add my chapter," said Pandit. "My obsession with creative media solutions, strategy and innovation will strengthen today's core capabilities while keeping our eyes towards building the future."

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic omnichannel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and challenger brands to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Betterment, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Babbel, Dr. Squatch and SKIL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

Media Contact Information:

Beatrice Livioco

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency