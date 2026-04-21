Portland Public Library Delivers Almost 50% Increase In User Engagement with New Web Redesign

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, announces the launch of a redesigned website for Portland Public Library, a public institution serving the education, community services, and nonprofit sector. The project focuses on improving user experience, content discoverability, and engagement while introducing a scalable CMS to support ongoing updates. The new platform is now live at https://www.portlandlibrary.org/.

The redesigned website reflects a strategic effort to better serve a diverse audience by improving navigation, enhancing accessibility, and creating clearer pathways to programs, events, and resources.

Improving Engagement Through User-Centric Design

Portland Public Library required a modern digital platform to address challenges related to fragmented navigation, limited engagement pathways, and difficulty in accessing content. The previous website structure made it harder for users to find relevant information efficiently.

Digital Silk addressed these challenges through a full website redesign supported by user-centric information architecture and optimized user journeys. The updated experience prioritizes clarity, accessibility, and ease of navigation across a wide range of services and resources.

"Organizations like public libraries are increasingly relying on their digital platforms to serve as primary engagement hubs, making usability and content clarity more important than ever," said Ana Margarida Meira, VP, Client Partner.

Measurable Improvements in User Engagement

Following the launch, Portland Public Library recorded measurable improvements in engagement metrics when comparing Feb 17 to Mar 23, 2026, against the previous period.

Key outcomes include:

+47.82% increase in average engagement time per active user +4.5% increase in engaged sessions per active user +18.38% increase in average engagement time per session

These improvements may indicate stronger interaction with site content and increased user engagement across programs and services.

Key Deliverables Supporting Accessibility and Scalability

The project combined design, UX strategy, and technical development to support both immediate engagement improvements and long-term flexibility.

Core deliverables included:

Full website redesign and development User-centric information architecture Engagement-focused UX design and user journey optimization Inclusive design enhancements Scalable CMS with modular content components Performance optimization and QA testing

The implementation enables the library's internal team to manage content more efficiently while supporting dynamic updates for seasonal programming and community initiatives.

Supporting a Shift Toward Inclusive Digital Experiences

The project reflects a broader trend among public institutions and content-heavy organizations to prioritize inclusive design, improved content discoverability, and scalable content management systems. Increasingly, organizations are focusing on engagement metrics as a measure of digital effectiveness.

"A well-structured, user-centric website can significantly increase engagement by making it easier for diverse audiences to find, explore, and interact with valuable resources and services," said Ana Margarida Meira, VP, Client Partner.

Building a Foundation for Ongoing Community Engagement

The redesigned platform provides Portland Public Library with a flexible and scalable foundation to support future growth. By improving accessibility and navigation, the website is positioned to better connect users with educational programs, community services, and digital resources.

More information about Digital Silk's web development capabilities is available at https://www.digitalsilk.com/ and organizations can request a quote here.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

Media Contact

Jessica Erasmus

Marketing Director & PR Manager

Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Silk