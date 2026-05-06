Portnox Accelerates Channel Momentum with PartnerEdge Reseller Program

New structured program gives partners the tools, enablement, and deal protection needed to capitalize on rising demand for continuous access control across human and non-human identities

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox, a global leader in enterprise access control for every identity, today announced the formal launch of PartnerEdge, its structured reseller program designed to equip channel partners with everything they need to accelerate sales of Portnox Cloud — the industry's only cloud-native platform for unified access control.

The launch of PartnerEdge marks the next chapter in Portnox's channel strategy, following the January 2026 appointment of Kristen Knight as Vice President of Channel Sales. With a foundational partner ecosystem already in place, PartnerEdge formalizes Portnox's commitment to the channel with a program built around simplicity, transparency, and partner profitability.

A Market Built for This Moment

Enterprise security teams are facing a convergence of pressures that is accelerating buying decisions. Legacy, on-premises access control platforms — built for static, perimeter-based networks — are struggling to keep pace with hybrid workforces, cloud-first infrastructure, and an explosion of non-human identities that now require the same continuous authentication and access governance as human users. According to Portnox's 2026 CISO Perspectives Report, 98% of enterprise security leaders credit cloud-native NAC as the reason their perception of the category has improved — and 87% are actively increasing their NAC budgets.

"Enterprises are actively replacing legacy access control platforms, consolidating vendors, and trying to get ahead of AI identity risk — all at once," said Knight. "PartnerEdge makes sure our partners are positioned to win those deals with real enablement and a program structure that rewards the investment."

For channel partners, that shift represents a substantial and growing revenue opportunity. Portnox Cloud deploys in days without on-premises hardware, compresses sales cycles, and eliminates the professional services overhead associated with legacy access control deployments.

What PartnerEdge Delivers

PartnerEdge is structured around a two-tier model — Authorized and Elite — with a clear, measurable path for partners to grow their Portnox practice. The program includes:

Transparent deal registration — a structured approval process with renewal incumbency protection on every closed deal

— a structured approval process with renewal incumbency protection on every closed deal Forrester-validated ROI — independent proof of 287% ROI, $5M NPV, and payback in under six months, giving partners credible, board-level ammunition for every customer conversation

— independent proof of 287% ROI, $5M NPV, and payback in under six months, giving partners credible, board-level ammunition for every customer conversation Comprehensive sales and technical enablement — including sales playbooks, objection handling guides, SE demo environments, and NFR licenses available from day one, with no certifications required to begin selling

— including sales playbooks, objection handling guides, SE demo environments, and NFR licenses available from day one, with no certifications required to begin selling Co-marketing and campaign support — campaign-based sales motion resources and marketing development support to help partners build pipeline

— campaign-based sales motion resources and marketing development support to help partners build pipeline White-glove onboarding — guided partner onboarding and dedicated support from the Portnox channel team throughout the sales process

For Portnox CEO Denny LeCompte, the channel is central to Portnox's broader enterprise ambition. "Every identity — human and non-human — needs to be continuously authenticated and governed. PartnerEdge gives our partners the tools and confidence to bring that story to market and win," said LeCompte.

About the PartnerEdge Program

PartnerEdge is open to qualified resellers. Partners can apply and access program resources at portnox.com/partners.

About Portnox

Portnox is a global leader in cloud-native continuous access control, helping organizations secure and govern access for every identity, human and non-human, across networks, applications, and infrastructure. Its unified platform delivers passwordless access, continuous enforcement, and real-time visibility without additional hardware or complex deployments. By enabling organizations to identify risk, enforce policy, and automatically isolate or revoke access from threats, Portnox gives enterprises the scale and control needed to stay ahead of a continually expanding access surface. Learn more at Portnox.com and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Portnox