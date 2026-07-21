Portnox Announces Strong Growth as Demand Rises for Continuous Access Control and Governance Across Human and Non-Human Identities

Cloud-native access control provider reports 52% year-over-year growth in second-quarter bookings and surpasses one million devices under management

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox, a provider of cloud-native enterprise access control, today announced strong momentum during the first half of 2026, including 52% year-over-year growth in second-quarter bookings, as organizations seek greater control over the growing number of human and non-human identities connecting to distributed networks, applications, and infrastructure.

During the first half of the year, Portnox expanded its global footprint to more than one million managed devices. Portnox now also secures more than 40 million authentication sessions and blocks more than one million unauthorized access attempts each day.

Securing Access Beyond Employees and Managed Devices

As AI agents, service accounts, workloads, unmanaged devices, guests, and contractors gain access to enterprise resources, organizations must continuously evaluate identity context, device posture, policy compliance, and risk rather than treating access as a point-in-time determination.

"Access can no longer be treated as a one-time decision made when a user or device first connects," said Denny LeCompte, CEO of Portnox. "Organizations need to understand not only who and what has access, but whether that access should continue as circumstances change. The rapid growth of human and non-human identities is making continuous visibility, verification, and control essential to reducing the attack surface."

First-Half 2026 Momentum by the Numbers

52% year-over-year growth in second-quarter bookings

More than one million devices under management

More than 40 million authentication sessions secured each day

More than one million unauthorized access attempts blocked daily

Advancing Portnox Cloud for Emerging Access Requirements

During the first half of 2026, the company expanded its Portnox Cloud platform to support more identities, devices, and access scenarios while simplifying onboarding and policy enforcement.

Portnox introduced Captive Portal, a standalone, cloud-native offering to secure guest, visitor, and contractor access with greater visibility and control over temporary connections.

Portnox also expanded its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities, adding secure, auditable terminal and console access for RDP, SSH, VNC, and Telnet without opening up the network. New ZTNA session recording with native AI-generated summaries shows not just that access was granted, but what happened during the session.

Growing the Portnox Partner Ecosystem

Portnox launched PartnerEdge in the first half of 2026 to help resellers build and expand cloud access-security practices. Channel contribution increased 306% during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, reflecting growing partner demand for simpler alternatives to complex, infrastructure-heavy access-security deployments.

"Partners are seeing customers look for faster and less complex ways to modernize how they control access," said Kristen Knight, Vice President of Channel Sales at Portnox. "PartnerEdge gives resellers the enablement, protection, and support they need to guide that transition while building a sustainable access-security practice."

Leadership and Industry Recognition

Portnox expanded its executive leadership team during the first half of the year, naming Knight as Vice President of Channel Sales, Jonathan Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer, and David Bietler as Vice President of Go-To-Market Operations.

Portnox Cloud received the 2026 SC Award in the Authentication Technology category, recognizing the company's cloud-native approach to continuous authentication across distributed environments.

Portnox Cloud was also named the 2026 CODiE Award winner for Best Cybersecurity System, recognizing its innovation and impact in helping organizations secure access to critical resources.

"The next phase of access security will be defined by an organization's ability to continuously govern access across every identity and environment, not simply authenticate more connections," said Skinner. "Portnox is focused on giving customers and partners that control without adding more infrastructure or operational complexity."

About Portnox

Portnox is a cloud-native enterprise access control provider that helps organizations secure every identity - human and non-human - across networks, applications, and infrastructure. As identities, devices, and workloads multiply across modern environments, Portnox enables continuous access verification based on identity context, device posture, and risk signals. Its unified platform brings together passwordless authentication, access control, continuous policy enforcement, and automated response through a single policy engine. Portnox gives security and IT teams real-time visibility into everything connecting and the ability to quickly restrict, quarantine, or revoke non-compliant access. Today, Portnox actively manages more than one million devices worldwide, secures 40 million authentication sessions, and blocks over one million unauthorized access attempts every day. Learn more at www.portnox.com and follow Portnox on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Portnox