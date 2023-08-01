Portworx by Pure Storage Recognized as a Leader in Kubernetes Storage by GigaOm for Fourth Consecutive Year

News provided by

Pure Storage

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Pure Storage and Portworx by Pure Storage identified in GigaOm Radar Reports for leadership in Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it was named a leader for the fourth consecutive year in the GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage, which analyzes enterprise storage systems with support for Kubernetes-based workloads, and its companion report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage, which analyzed Kubernetes-native storage solutions built specifically to support stateful containers with scalable, distributed architectures.

Continue Reading
Portworx by Pure Storage's positioning in the Gigaom Radar Report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage
Portworx by Pure Storage's positioning in the Gigaom Radar Report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage
Pure Storage's positioning in the Gigaom Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage
Pure Storage's positioning in the Gigaom Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage

According to the GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Storage, Portworx, positioned as a Leader and Outperformer in the report, continues to be "one of the most advanced solutions for cloud-native Kubernetes Storage" and "remains the gold standard in cloud-native Kubernetes storage for the enterprise." Across key criteria and evaluation metrics, Portworx was ranked by GigaOm as a "exceptional" in native storage integrations, data replication services, telemetry, visibility and insights, and the developer experience, with "outstanding focus and execution" to deliver premier architecture, scalability, flexibility, manageability and overall performance.

The GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage identified Portworx Essentials as a core strength for Pure Storage, allowing existing customers "to get acquainted with the Portworx experience without re-architecturing their storage." According to GigaOm, Portworx Essentials delivers a "consistent experience" for customers, while offering "excellent data efficiency and management with good monitoring capabilities." Pure Storage received the highest scores among all deployment models and criteria metrics in the analysis.

"Enterprises are ramping Kubernetes Platform Engineering teams to run Kubernetes across multiple environments and provide a highly available platform with built-in disaster recovery, backups, encryption, and security governance controls for their developer users to run containerized applications. Portworx's continued position as a Leader in the latest Gigaom Radar Reports is a testament to our commitment to solve these challenges with a scalable, consistent cloud-native Kubernetes storage and management platform. We're incredibly honored for Portworx to be recognized and ranked especially high in for the fourth consecutive year." – Murli Thirumale, VP, GM Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage

To learn more, read the full GigaOm Radar Reports for Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, and Portworx  are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Also from this source

Pure Storage Enables Leading French University Hospital to Accelerate Critical Healthcare Data, Modernize Storage Infrastructure to Improve Patient Care

Pure Storage Opens New Global Headquarters in Santa Clara

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.