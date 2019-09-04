PosiGen Hires New Executive Vice President of Human Resources

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate income homeowners, is proud to announce the addition of Adja Ba as its new Executive Vice President of Human Relations.

Ba comes to PosiGen with 20 years' experience working for a Multi-National Firm with operations throughout the world. She recently transferred from Paris to Houston, where she served as a HR Leader with extensive experience in managing employees' Engagement, Leadership & Performance while also focusing on establishing a strong safety culture for team members. Albeit new to the Solar Industry, Ba says she was drawn to PosiGen because of the company's mission and core values.

"PosiGen's impact on the community is real. The company's mission really spoke to me. I am excited to be part of a motivated team focused on directly impacting families who need help the most," Ba said. "PosiGen has made something previously available only to the affluent, available to everyone. Solar for All isn't just a saying at PosiGen, the company truly lives its mission. I'm really looking forward to building on the great work PosiGen is already doing for its customers, while also enhancing a company culture that employees truly want to be a part of, because they are proud of the work they do."

As the HR EVP, Ba will play an active role in designing an organizational structure that can adapt and positively respond to changing market opportunities. Using best of class initiatives in HR, and HR systems, she will create and uphold a company culture that employees can continue to be proud of. Ba will also focus on talent recruitment as well as evaluating existing team members and encouraging internal accountability throughout the organization.

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has over 14,000 customers in Louisiana, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Florida. With Ba on board, PosiGen's CEO, Tom Neyhart is confident the company will keep the mission alive externally and with a renewed focus internally.

"Adja has the experience needed, and equally important, she has the passion for our mission to help ease the energy burdens of those who need it most," said Neyhart. "She will ensure that our internal company culture mirrors our external mission. The focus of the entire executive team is to help as many families as possible, and we are thrilled to have Adja on board."

Ba holds 2 Master's Degrees from the Johns Hopkins University and HEC School of Management and, graduated with high honors from both institutions. She received the President's Award for Educational Improvement from President William Jefferson Clinton.

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is one of the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 14,000 residential customers, over 220 direct employees and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn everything about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com.

Press Contact:

Amy Barrios

Email: amy@mmsnola.com

SOURCE PosiGen

Related Links

http://www.posigen.com

