PosiGen Hires Vice-President of Operations

NEW ORLEANS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate income homeowners, announces the addition of Josh Storrusten as Vice-President of Operations. Josh has a long history in the solar industry, with 10 years of renewable energy experience.

Originally from Southern California, Josh has been instrumental in building and managing the installation of over a gigawatt worth of solar across the United States. Most recently, he served as operations leader of a renewable energy corporation that supplied solar, storage and energy efficiency products to the residential and commercial market. Josh started out in the solar industry as an installer and worked his way up while going to school full time.

In his role as PosiGen's Vice-President of Operations, Josh will oversee everything from contract signatures to activation. PosiGen customers will benefit from Josh's customer centric approach, while internally, employees will benefit from his people-builder management style.

"Josh worked for PosiGen in the past and we are delighted to have him back as our VP of Operations," says Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "His leadership and experience prepping companies for scalability will be invaluable as PosiGen experiences rapid growth into new markets. Under Josh's leadership, PosiGen will truly be building the next generation of green energy professionals."

"PosiGen's mission to help the low to moderate income community really drew me to the company," states Josh. "I love being able to provide opportunities to under served communities both by bringing savings opportunities to homeowners and creating job opportunities in those same communities. I'm excited to use my talents to deliver savings to a traditionally underserved community in the solar world."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. The company's strong business performance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to allow for talented new hires like Josh.

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is one of the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 17,000 residential customers, over 300 direct employees and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn everything about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com

