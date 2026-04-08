Positive result Royal Van Leeuwen in 2025

Positive result despite challenging market conditions

Further investments in automation and digitalization

Strategic acquisitions strengthen network

ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Royal Van Leeuwen achieved a positive result despite challenging market conditions. The market was characterized by low demand, overall decreasing price levels and continued uncertainty driven by geopolitical and regulatory developments. The volume sold ex-stock from European distribution companies was in line with 2024, albeit at considerably lower price levels. Activity level in the global Energy project segment, however, was lower.

In 2025, the total revenue of Royal Van Leeuwen amounted to €1,223 million (2024: €1,335 million). The operating result amounted to €17 million (2024: €22 million) and the net result was €12 million (2024: €14 million). The solvency ratio improved to 51.9% (2024: 49.8%).

Market conditions remained difficult throughout the year. In Europe in particular, industrial demand was weak and investment decisions were frequently delayed. Volumes sold were broadly in line with 2024, but at lower price levels. In the Energy segment, overall project activity declined, especially in the second half of the year, as customers maintained a cautious investment stance.

Van Leeuwen advanced automation and digitalization across its network, continuing to successfully roll out its new ERP system SAP S/4HANA to additional operating companies. The safety performance improved significantly, and sustainability efforts led to being awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal, placing Van Leeuwen among the top 15% of sustainable companies in its industry.

Van Leeuwen strengthened its market position through targeted acquisitions. In June 2025, Dan-Equip A/S was acquired, a trading company in the offshore and energy segment in Denmark. The acquisition of Corrotherm International, a stockist of high-quality nickel alloy pipe material based in the Netherlands, and the acquisition of C+R HYDRAULICS, a distribution specialist in cylinder tubes and chrome-plated bars based in Germany, were completed early 2026.

Joop Sassen, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO: "With more than a hundred years of history, we have proven our ability to adapt to changing market conditions. In 2025, our teams across the globe once again demonstrated a strong solution-oriented mindset, using their creativity and commitment to service our customers. Our long-term customer and supplier relationships, global network, and experienced, committed teams provide a strong foundation for the future. While uncertainty remains part of the business environment, we approach 2026 with confidence."

The online Annual Book 2025 of Van Leeuwen is available via this link.

Photos are available via this link .

Royal Van Leeuwen is an international distribution company specializing in steel pipes, and pipe and tube applications. The family-owned company, with its head office in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands, was founded in 1924 and is active in virtually all industrial sectors. The company has 75 branches spread across 32 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. Van Leeuwen's 2,200 employees have specialist knowledge of sourcing, processing, project management, logistics and stock planning and work closely together with customers in its markets. The combination of global logistics and knowledge of products and customer applications makes Van Leeuwen a leading company in its markets.

www.vanleeuwen.com

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