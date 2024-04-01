POSSIBLE TEAMS UP WITH NBCUNIVERSAL FOR ON-SITE HOSTING DUTIES

Kit Hoover, Jessica Carrillo, Deirdre Bosa and Constance Jones to join the esteemed lineup of talent

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , the premier marquee marketing event, announced today Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, Telemundo's Jessica Carrillo, and NBC6 News' Constance Jones are the newest hosts to join the anticipated lineup of speakers and leaders at POSSIBLE.

Representing NBCUniversal, Kit Hoover will serve as a host on the floor of POSSIBLE's Inspiration Hall, along with Jessica Carrillo and Constance Jones who will host on the Vision Hall Stage that will feature interactive sessions, fireside chats, and more. Along with sessions, the Inspiration Hall is where business innovators, game-changers, and world-class experts come together to share their stories and insights and inspire audiences. The Vision Hall is where business leaders come to ignite the industry's imagination and spark interesting discussions about the future of marketing.

In addition to Kit, Jessica and Constance – Deirdre Bosa, anchor of CNBC's "TechCheck," will be the moderator for the keynote session, "CMO Trailblazers: Redefining Business Growth with Soyoung Kang and Vineet Mehra," on Wednesday, April 17 at 11:45 am ET. Deirdre will join the lineup of moderators set to join the stage with the industry's leading experts and executives who will share their POV in POSSIBLE's keynote sessions.

"Kit, Jessica, and Constance will be vital assets to our team of hosts at POSSIBLE. They'll keep a steady drumbeat of energy throughout the event, providing expert commentary and fresh insights to the sessions they will lead," said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. "And Deirdre will serve as a terrific moderator–a true embodiment of a trailblazer; she will guide a meaningful and important conversation at this year's event. Overall, I'm thrilled to have these three trailblazing women on board who have shown throughout their varied careers that they value the pillars of creativity and innovation that we represent here at POSSIBLE. From their experience, they have their finger on the pulse of the cultural zeitgeist, making them in tune to all things POSSIBLE."

Kit Hoover is the co-host of the nationally syndicated programs the Emmy-nominated nightly entertainment news series Access Hollywood and the daily entertainment news and lifestyle show "Access Daily with Mario & Kit." Hoover made her television debut in 1995 as a cast member on the original season of MTV's "Road Rules," which sparked her interest in pursuing a career in television. Soon after, she joined King World Production as their entertainment reporter for "American Journal." Hoover then went to Fox News in 1999 as a correspondent for Fox Broadcasting Company's news magazine, "FOX Files." In 2003, she hosted ESPN2's "Cold Pizza" and served as a guest judge on ESPN's reality contest, "Dream Job." Additional hosting roles include TLC's lifestyle makeover series, "Real Simple, Real Life," based upon the magazine Real Simple, ABC's "Shaq Vs.," a reality show starring Shaquille O'Neal and Lifetime's "Celebrity Home Raiders."

Jessica Carrillo is the co-host of Telemundo's news magazine show, "Al Rojo Vivo". Carrillo has also hosted important Telemundo productions, including the red carpet of Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, Rio 2016 Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup in Russia and Qatar, as well as co-host of Don Francisco Te Invita, Miss Universe and network news specials, among others. Originally from Teocaltiche, Mexico, Jalisco, she joined Telemundo in Las Vegas in 2004 as a news and weather reporter, and co-host of the local newscast. In 2011, she joined Telemundo Los Angeles' Acceso Total, where she held exclusive interviews with numerous Hollywood stars.

Deirdre Bosa is anchor of CNBC's tech-focused franchise, "TechCheck," based out of the network's San Francisco Bureau. Previously, she was anchor of the network's daily program, "TechCheck," that ran from April 2021 to February 2023. Before that, Bosa served as a technology reporter, owning stories on the biggest names in tech from Amazon to Alphabet, key players in China's tech scene like Alibaba and Huawei, and Silicon Valley's largest disruptors from Airbnb to Uber to WeWork. Prior to that, she was a frequent presence on air and online as a CNBC contributor, reporting out of Vancouver, Canada.

Constance Jones is a two-time Emmy® nominated journalist who currently anchors the station's weekday morning newscasts, NBC6 News Today at 5am and 6am, alongside NBC6 anchor Kris Anderson, from the station's Miramar-based studios. After anchoring at WRIC-TV in Richmond, VA for almost three years, Jones joined NBC6 in February of 2021. Jones has worked in several television markets, including New York City, Miami, Oklahoma City and Atlanta. She returned home to Miami, where she previously spent nine years as an anchor and reporter at local station WPLG-TV, and also worked at WLRN National Public Radio in South Florida. Jones also worked with veteran news journalist Dan Rather at the CBS Evening News.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing and business leaders, as well as visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

During the event, POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The POSSIBLE agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly. Brand marketers attend POSSIBLE for free. The event officially kicks-off Monday, April 15, and extends through Wednesday, April 17. There is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE .

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marquee marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year. Register to attend at possibleevent.com .

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively in architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the A helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change by taking on marketing's unanswered questions and challenging our commonly held beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believing that creating new & even revolutionary marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively adopt peer-driven, proven, science-supported best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable insights & tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes marketing's future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonalds Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information see www.mmaglobal.com .

