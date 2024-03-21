POSSIBLE ANNOUNCES NAZ PEREZ AS GUEST HOST

TV Producer and On-Air Personality Will Bring Red Carpet "Behind the Scenes" Approach

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE, the premier marquee marketing event, announced today millennial renaissance entertainment reporter, Naz Perez will join the lineup in Miami beach on April 15-17. Naz will be POSSIBLE's on-camera Red Carpet host having candid conversations with industry thought leaders, CMOs, celebrity speakers, and more (including the official VIP Party, backstage at the VIP Lounge, and other key experiential activations).

Naz is best known for her work as a TV producer of ABC's No. 1 primetime series "The Bachelor," former host of "Live From E!," and co-creator of the "I Don't Get It Podcast''. She launched her career working behind the scenes at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and E! Network. Naz was featured in the Forbes Trailblazer series in 2020 and was named one of HOLA!'s Top 100 Latina Powerhouses of 2022.

"To quote the GOAT LeBron James when he went to Miami to play for The Heat: 'I'm so excited to take my talents to Miami Beach,' for POSSIBLE!" said Naz Perez. "I've been reporting on pop culture for some time now, and I'm looking forward to interviewing and engaging with the people who CREATE CULTURE! POSSIBLE brings together the most influential players and visionaries from all areas of the industry and I can't wait to share their insights with the world."

After seven seasons producing reality TV, Naz shifted into her lifelong career goal of on-camera journalism and hosting, beginning with MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers as an in-stadium host from 2017—2021. Shortly after, Naz joined Fandango + Rotten Tomatoes, where she currently hosts movie and TV premiere junket interviews with A-list celebrities. She also has served as a panelist for "Live from E!" for all major award show coverage including The Golden Globes, The SAG Awards, the Grammys, the Oscars, and the E! People's Choices Awards.

"Naz will bring to life the engaging, explorative side of POSSIBLE with her no-filter, pop culture-infused commentary. She embodies the emerging next generation who is making its mark in culture, entertainment, marketing and beyond," said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. "Her experience makes her the ideal host for the fast-paced, dynamic atmosphere of POSSIBLE. I'm looking forward to the camaraderie and positivity Naz will bring to our marquee event in Miami Beach this April."

In 2017, Naz established the virtual and in-person LA-based support group Heart Broken Anonymous™ (HBA), which offers anyone experiencing overwhelming distress a safe space to heal from life's challenges and remind themselves they're not alone. Heart Broken Anonymous is the only support group of its kind targeting all types of heartbreak and has been featured in The New York Times, Good Morning America, Forbes, New York Post, The Doctors, a Nespresso commercial, and various other major media outlets.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing and business leaders, as well as visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

During the event, POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The POSSIBLE agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly. Brand marketers attend POSSIBLE for free. The event officially kicks-off Monday, April 15, and extends through Wednesday, April 17. There is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE.

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marquee marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year. Register to attend at possibleevent.com.

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively in architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the A helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change by taking on marketing's unanswered questions and challenging our commonly held beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believing that creating new & even revolutionary marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively adopt peer-driven, proven, science-supported best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable insights & tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes marketing's future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonald's Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information see www.mmaglobal.com.

