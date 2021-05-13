Post Malone Is Monster Energy’s New Global Brand Ambassador

Monster Energy is giving 10 lucky grand prize winners an exclusive virtual fan experience with Post Malone and 15 first prize winners the new Xbox Series X console. Entries may be submitted now through August 31, 2021 by uploading Monster Energy receipts to MonsterEnergy2021.com or texting it with keyword "Monster" to 811811.

"Monster Energy is excited to welcome Post Malone to our team," said Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh. "Post Malone is the perfect addition to our team of award-winning talent. We look forward to growing together through our partnership."

At 25 years old, multi-platinum recording artist Post Malone has already had multiple No. 1's on the Billboard charts and recently became the youngest artist in history to earn three RIAA Diamond Certified singles. This on top of his nine Grammy nominations and nine American Music Awards including "Top Artist."

"I am pumped to team up with Monster Energy and look forward to continuing to kick ass and having fun together," said Post Malone.

Powered by the company's unique energy blend, Monster Energy continues to fuel the music industry's biggest names. For more information on Monster Energy, visit monsterenergy.com.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by music artists, athletes, sports, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

