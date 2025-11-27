Post Malone Thanksgiving Halftime Show To Kick Off The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign

The nation's longest-running fundraiser launches at the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game, helping inspire giving for nearly 28 million people in need

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army invites communities nationwide to give with joy as it officially launches its 135th Red Kettle Campaign today during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS at 3:30 p.m. CST. This year's Red Kettle Kickoff will feature a halftime performance by nine-time diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone, marking the start of a season dedicated to helping 28 million people through Salvation Army programs.

Since teaming up with the Cowboys in 1997, The Salvation Army has raised more than $3 billion for the campaign. "It's an honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff tradition with The Salvation Army and my favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. The holidays are all about giving back and showing love to people who need it most," said Post Malone. "I'm excited to help kick things off and bring some joy to families this Christmas."

The Dallas Cowboys and The Salvation Army partner each Thanksgiving Day to amplify the mission of the Red Kettle Campaign, which provides vital services to individuals and families in need. Last year alone, The Salvation Army provided holiday assistance to more than 2.3 million people, ensuring that more families experience the love, hope, and joy that surround the holiday season.

"The Red Kettle Campaign is more than a holiday tradition. It's a powerful reminder that small acts of generosity can create real and lasting change," said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys. "Every ring of the bell and every dollar donated helps The Salvation Army bring hope and support to families who need it most. We're grateful to stand alongside The Salvation Army once again, and we're thrilled for Post Malone to share his heart, talent, and energy with fans nationwide as he helps kick off this vital effort."

As the nation's largest private provider of direct social services, with more than 7,400 centers of operation, The Salvation Army faces a unique challenge this year. "For nearly three decades, the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones family have stood alongside The Salvation Army, helping us bring hope and care to our neighbors in need," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. "As families continue to face significant economic challenges, the need for support is great. Post Malone's commitment to giving back reflects the very spirit of this season, and we hope his performance inspires people across the country to come together for those experiencing hardship."

The official launch of the Red Kettle Campaign means that thousands of volunteers will be ringing bells at Red Kettles nationwide located outside storefronts, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, Hobby Lobby, Mardel, Walgreens, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, JCPenney, Food Lion, Redner's Markets, Boscov's, Dillard's, Macerich Shopping Centers, and dozens more local partners.

Donors can contribute in several ways:

Donate cash, coins, or checks.

Give digitally at the Red Kettle via Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

Make cryptocurrency donations, including Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other supported tokens, through the secure Engiven platform at SalvationArmyUSA.org .

donations, including , , and other supported tokens, through the secure Engiven platform at . Volunteer to ring the bell at a kettle by registering at RegisterToRing.com .

. Give a monthly sustaining gift at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org .

Every donation stays in the community to provide help and hope for those in need.

To learn more, give help, or get help, please visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

In 2024, The Salvation Army helped nearly 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org .

About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and Jones Family Foundation is built upon the philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, resources, or means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. Because the Cowboys organization has enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a very strong obligation to take the visibility, energy, and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel these dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills, and resources of all the Cowboys players, coaches, cheerleaders, and members of the organization to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found at https://www.dallascowboys.com .

About Post Malone

A 9x diamond-certified global superstar, Dallas, TX artist POST MALONE regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Most recently, Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Ahead of the album, Post released "Guy For That" featuring Luke Combs, "Pour Me A Drink" featuring Blake Shelton and mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. Upon release of "I Had Some Help" it landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020" and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. The critically acclaimed F-1 Trillion, and collaborations with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, earned Post 8 2025 GRAMMY® nominations. This past spring, Post headlined Coachella before hitting the road on his "Big Ass Stadium" tour, following his record-breaking F-1 Trillion Tour last fall. In 2026 he will headline Stagecoach.

Post's catalog features diamond certified hits including "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage]", "I Fall Apart", "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign], "White Iverson", "Better Now", "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], "Circles" and "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)," which became the highest-certified single in RIAA history reaching double diamond. It became the first song to ever achieve this status, netting the biggest single of his generation. As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone is one of our generation's literary geniuses.

