Buddy Valastro Teams Up With The Salvation Army To Release Limited-Edition ‘Give With Joy’ Cake

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is partnering with celebrity chef and baker Buddy Valastro — star of the former hit series "Cake Boss" and owner of the iconic Carlo's Bakery — to feature a limited-edition red velvet cake. Launching today, the cake aims to spread joy while raising awareness for the organization's efforts to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in communities around the country.

Valastro selected a red velvet cake for the limited-edition partnership with The Salvation Army not only to represent the Red Kettle Campaign but also because, to him, it symbolizes love, warmth, and giving from the heart. Its deep red hue reflects the compassion and generosity that define The Salvation Army's commitment and service to neighbors in need.

"Red velvet cake has always had a special place in my heart because during the holiday season years ago, our family baked some for a local shelter, and seeing how something so simple could bring people joy stuck with me," said Valastro. "To me, it's more than a cake; it's a symbol of what the holidays are really about: sharing what you have and spreading a little sweetness to those who need it most."

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Contributions made to the Red Kettles provide critical, year-round support for individuals and families in need, including offering shelter, after-school programs, substance abuse rehabilitation services, summer camps, disaster relief, and more. Through the generosity of its donors, The Salvation Army served 28 million people last year at more than 7,400 centers of operation across the country.

"Buddy shares our heart for giving back to the community," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. "This collaboration goes beyond a bakery item — it's about spreading joy and hope to those who need it most this Christmas. Thanks to the generosity of the public and the support of dedicated partners like Buddy, we can continue to bring comfort and support to individuals and families in need of joy this holiday season."

This timeless red velvet flavor embodies the spirit of the season and a shared commitment to spreading hope and kindness.

The special edition "Give With Joy" cake is available for a limited time online with national shipping, as well as at the Hoboken, Times Square, and Port Authority locations of Carlo's Bakery.

To learn more about how you can support your neighbors in need this holiday season, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 28 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

