Post Offices Will Be Closed Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25 and New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Offices nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 and New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. All Post Offices will be open after the holidays, and regular mail delivery will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Some Post Offices may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24. Although there are no plans for limited hours on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, customers should always check with their local Post Offices for hours of operation.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before 12 p.m. (noon) will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24. If a box has a final collection time after 12 p.m., its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup Dec. 24, please put your mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box. As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.

Customers who have items to mail after the scheduled pickup times Dec. 24 should visit the Postal Locator on tools.usps.com to find local Post Offices that may be open later.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

