Post Premieres New Cereal Hits this Summer

The full list of new varieties includes:

Malt-O-Meal® & Cold Stone Creamery ®: in a dream pairing of cereal and ice cream, these two American heritage brands are coming together to offer the first of its kind ice cream themed cereal. The bagged cereal will come in two flavors: Our Strawberry Blonde ® (honey graham and strawberry flavored cereal with marshmallows) and Birthday Cake Remix ® (birthday cake flavored cereal with chocolate flavored marshmallows).

®: in a dream pairing of cereal and ice cream, these two American heritage brands are coming together to offer the first of its kind ice cream themed cereal. The bagged cereal will come in two flavors: Our Strawberry Blonde (honey graham and strawberry flavored cereal with marshmallows) and Birthday Cake Remix (birthday cake flavored cereal with chocolate flavored marshmallows). Peanut Butter & Cocoa Pebbles TM Cereal: The Cocoa & Peanut Butter Way To Rock. Peanut Butter & Cocoa PEBBLES™ Cereal is a crispy rice cereal with the irresistible tastes of real peanut butter and real cocoa. Rock your day with one of history's greatest flavor combos. This cereal is NOT gluten free.

The Cocoa & Peanut Butter Way To Rock. Peanut Butter & Cocoa PEBBLES™ Cereal is a crispy rice cereal with the irresistible tastes of real peanut butter and real cocoa. Rock your day with one of history's greatest flavor combos. This cereal is NOT gluten free. Honey Bunches of Oats® Banana Bunches with Almonds: as the third most purchased all family cereal in the country 1 , Honey Bunches of Oats continues to expand its offerings through the launch of Banana Bunches with Almonds, a cereal that has real banana puree infused in the granola and banana-flavored flakes.

as the third most purchased all family cereal in the country , Honey Bunches of Oats continues to expand its offerings through the launch of Banana Bunches with Almonds, a cereal that has real banana puree infused in the granola and banana-flavored flakes. Honey Bunches of Oats® Granola: three new flavors including Toffee Almond, Maple Pecan and French Vanilla Almond expand this growing granola line. The zip-sealed bags provide freshness and versatility as a cereal, snack or yogurt topping.

three new flavors including Toffee Almond, Maple Pecan and French Vanilla Almond expand this growing granola line. The zip-sealed bags provide freshness and versatility as a cereal, snack or yogurt topping. Honeycomb® Original Flavor: the original is back! Driven by consumer request, Post is bringing back the original Honeycomb shape and flavor. This summer, look for the classic box on cereal shelves nationwide.

the original is back! Driven by consumer request, Post is bringing back the original Honeycomb shape and flavor. This summer, look for the classic box on cereal shelves nationwide. Post® Shredded Wheat: expands with three wholesome frosted wheat biscuit flavors, including: Original Frosted Shredded Wheat, Strawberry Frosted Shredded Wheat and Frosted Chocolate Strawberry.

expands with three wholesome frosted wheat biscuit flavors, including: Original Frosted Shredded Wheat, Strawberry Frosted Shredded Wheat and Frosted Chocolate Strawberry. Post CHIPS AHOY!® and Post NUTTER BUTTER® cereals: initially launched in December 2017 with limited availability, these popular cookie inspired cereals are now available at grocery stores across the country.

"We continue to listen closely to our consumers and evolve our brands to deliver some of best tasting cereals available," said Roxanne Bernstein, chief marketing officer at Post Consumer Brands. "This summer is jam-packed with new and delicious additions. June also marks the start of our sponsorship with Major League Soccer where we will take our cereal on the road to grocery stores and soccer stadiums nationwide."

This is the second major launch of Post cereals this year – following a group of January releases.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in stores, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world, with a portfolio of 28 quick-service restaurant concepts. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates approximately 1,500 locations in over 25 countries.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera. (s18)

About Mondelēz International, Inc.

Mondelēz International, Inc. is building the best snacking company in the world, with 2016 net revenues of approximately $26 billion. Creating more moments of joy in approximately 165 countries, Mondelēz International is a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and powdered beverages, featuring global Power Brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, NASDAQ 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelēzinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

NUTTER BUTTER and CHIPS AHOY! are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

1. Nielson Total US xAOC. L52 week ending 4/28/18.

Contact:

Jason Schumann

for Post Consumer Brands

jason@amperecom.com

612-816-5718

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-premieres-new-cereal-hits-this-summer-300656988.html

SOURCE Post Consumer Brands

Related Links

http://www.postconsumerbrands.com

