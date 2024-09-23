PostcardMania Adds Birthday and Medicare Mailers to Triggered Direct Mail Solutions in Latest Automation Push

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $104.6 million marketing technology firm with 385 staff, is offering two new, fully automated daily mailer products that target prospects based on birthday triggers. One product, Birthday Mailers, targets prospects close to celebrating their birthdays with a special promotion unique to them aimed in bringing in new business from nearby residents; the other product, Medicare Mailers, focuses on people turning 65 who are newly qualified for Medicare enrollment and seeks to connect them with a qualified Medicare insurance agent.

These birthday and Medicare mailers join PostcardMania's current lineup of automated daily mailer products, which are driving immense growth. These products, including New to Town, Pre-Mover, and Website to Mailbox, have outpaced the growth of all other products. Combined, revenue from PostcardMania's daily mailer products jumped a whopping 165% year over year in the second quarter (Q2), helping drive PostcardMania's top-line growth 12% in Q2 over the same quarter last year.

Both products are available starting today, and are poised to bring businesses a welcomed edge in standing out from competitors. Birthday mailers are proven to bring in new business, build brand loyalty and generate repeat purchases. According to Experian, birthday promotions have a 481% higher transaction rate than regular promotions.

PostcardMania's birthday mailers are automatically mailed daily to qualified prospects living within a business' service area. Business owners can target residents celebrating their birthdays based on their income, age, gender, zip code, homeowner status and more.

Some of the ideal industries for birthday mailers are salons, restaurants, spas, and other service industries that see an uptick in business centered on birthdays and birthday celebrations.

PostcardMania's other newly launched product, Medicare Mailers, trigger targeted postcards that are automatically mailed daily to men and women turning 65 in the insurance provider's local area. With over 60 million people eligible for Medicare and over 30% of Medicare members not enrolled in a money-saving Medicare program, there is an extensive opportunity for Medicare insurance agents to gain more customers and increase their revenue.

Mail remains one of the best ways to reach the Medicare market. Research shows that men and women older than 55 pay more attention to mail than other marketing channels. One study revealed 78% of Americans aged 55 and older look at their mail the same day they receive it, and another study found 73% were inspired to take action due to an offer or promotion on a direct mail piece.

Just as birthday mailers have a variety of targeting options, Medicare mailers can also be mailed based on the target's location, income, and homeowner status. Insurance providers can also select the best schedule for the mailings, such as 3-4 months before the person turns 65, the very week of their birthday, or other timelines.

Both birthday mailers and Medicare mailers can be customized according to a business's specific ideal customer profile, and both include dynamic personalization to ensure each the design of each mailer is customized down to an individual level. This can include dynamic first names printed on the mailers, dynamic images, dynamic messaging and more.

"Our automated birthday and Medicare mailers have the potential to help business owners exponentially increase their marketing results," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "I know how important it is to receive new leads daily as a small business owner so it truly excites me to help create that for so many. We're excited to see how these new solutions make a difference and ultimately strengthen our American businesses."

Moving forward, PostcardMania remains firm in its long-standing purpose: to provide effective, results-based marketing solutions that generate leads, sales and revenue for small and medium-sized businesses nationwide so that those businesses can grow and flourish by adding new jobs, opportunities and income to their local communities.

