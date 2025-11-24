PostcardMania Partners with Housecall Pro to Launch Native Direct Mail Integration, Allowing Home Service Businesses to Send Automated Postcard Campaigns Directly from the App

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a $119 million marketing technology firm with 395 employees is pleased to announce a new partnership with Housecall Pro, a top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals, to launch native, fully integrated direct mail within the Housecall Pro platform. With direct mail now built in, home service businesses nationwide can generate more leads, book more jobs, and grow more predictably.

Housecall Pro users can now launch PostcardMania's signature results-based postcard campaigns easily from within the app in just a few clicks. Customers can choose from a broad template library or build custom designs from scratch. Users pay only per mailer at the time of sending, keeping campaigns flexible and affordable.

Housecall Pro users can now easily manage every aspect of their business (from finances, communication with clients, and operations management) from one convenient location within the platform — now including direct mail marketing, a highly effective lead-generation strategy for home services businesses that boasts a 4–9% response rate compared to less than 1% for digital channels.

Current direct mail options available within Housecall Pro include:

One-Time Postcards: Customers can choose from a broad template library (or build from scratch) to send seasonal reminders, thank-you cards, appointment follow-ups, and upsell offers to their current clients. Plus, they can leverage a write-it-for-me feature to have the power of AI to create a polished, personalized message in seconds.





Neighborhood Postcards: Home service pros can target new customers by creating custom lists using filters to find ideal ZIP codes and demographics like home income and length of residence.





Home service pros can target new customers by creating custom lists using filters to find ideal ZIP codes and demographics like home income and length of residence. Automated Campaigns: Customers can send mailings over time based on automated triggers like after a completed job, customer type, location, and other key attributes.

All mail sent through Housecall Pro is printed within 1–3 business days and mailed from PostcardMania's state-of-the-art 75,000-square-foot printing facility in Clearwater, FL. Users pay only per mailer at the time of sending, keeping campaigns flexible and affordable.

"We have designed Housecall Pro to give home service professionals everything to run and grow a successful business, and adding direct mail marketing to the system continues that vision," said John Martin, Chief Product Officer at Housecall Pro. "PostcardMania is the perfect partner to bring this technology to our customer base — we're both committed to developing forward-thinking technology with a results-based approach that drives growth for America's home-service based businesses."

The integration marks another milestone for direct mail, which has experienced a strong resurgence in recent years.

"Direct mail used to require big budgets, but new trigger-based technology makes it easy to mail in small, highly targeted batches," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "And that's exciting because direct mail flat-out works. It's an amazing tool for putting your message in the right person's hand at the right time — and the more relevant and efficient marketers can be, the better it is for everyone. Consumers, businesses, and everyone who still believes independent businesses are the backbone of the American economy."

Home service-based businesses can sign up for Housecall Pro with a free trial, and current Housecall Pro customers can start a direct mail campaign immediately from within the app.

Businesses interested in integrating direct mail into their platforms can do so by contacting PostcardMania's automations-led division, PCM Integrations.

About PostcardMania

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated field service software platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals. With powerful tools for scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer communication, automation, and AI team members, Housecall Pro helps businesses save time, grow revenue, and deliver standout service. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro supports Pros with innovative technology and a strong community to Champion the Trades. Learn more at housecallpro.com.

