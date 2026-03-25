PostcardMania Adds Insurance X-Date Mailers for Insurance Agents to Its Roster of Automated Direct Mail Solutions

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $100+ million marketing technology firm with more than 128,000 clients, today announced the launch of Insurance X-Date Mailers, a new automated direct mail solution that helps insurance agencies and agents reach homeowners in the critical weeks before their home insurance policies renew — automatically, without adding ongoing workload.

PostcardMania today announced the launch of Insurance X-Date Mailers, a new automated direct mail solution that helps insurance agencies and agents continually reach homeowners in the critical weeks before their home insurance policies renew - without adding ongoing workload. PostcardMania

In the insurance industry, an "X-date" refers to a policy's expiration or renewal date. With Insurance X-Date Mailers, insurance marketers can mail postcards to homeowners right before their insurance policy expires. That personalized expiration-date data, shortened to x-date, is what gives the product its name and makes it especially relevant for insurance marketers.

For insurance agents, the lead-up time to a policy expiration is a key window when homeowners are most likely to review coverage, compare premiums, and consider switching providers. PostcardMania's new program is designed to help agents reach prospects during that crucial decision-making period with timely, personalized direct mail.

Homeowners approaching renewal are among the most valuable audiences an insurance agent can target because they are already in a period of consideration. Studies show that homeowners who experienced premium increases were significantly more likely to shop for new coverage — 29% versus 21%. In fact, nearly a third of all respondents (32.4%) said they had contacted another insurer to get a rate within the last year.

The highly relevant outreach of Insurance X-Date Mailers is fully automated following set up. PostcardMania's program uses proprietary data technology that compiles homeowner and policy-timing information daily, giving it an edge over x-date mailing programs dispatched weekly or monthly.

Agents can precisely target homeowners based on several property characteristics, including:

Property type

Home value

Year built

Square footage

Geographic location

When a homeowner within an agent's selected service area matches the chosen targeting criteria and has a renewal date approaching, a custom postcard is automatically printed and mailed. Agents can also control delivery timing and mail postcards as early as they like, whether it's 30 days before a policy renewal or 90.

Once targeting and timing preferences are set, the system handles the rest — continuously identifying eligible prospects and sending mail automatically.

Insurance X-Date Mailers are the latest addition to PostcardMania's growing portfolio of automation-driven direct mail products, which help businesses send relevant mail based on real-life triggers and consumer behavior. Other automated mail products from the company include:

New to Town: mailers targeting new movers within a service area

Birthday Mailers: happy birthday greetings dispatched daily

Medicare Mailers: enrollment mailers sent automatically to individuals turning 65

Website to Mailbox: personalized postcards retargeting anonymous website visitors

PostcardMania's focus on triggered and automated mailers reflects a broader rise in responsive, automated direct mail. Within the company, revenue from daily mailer products increased 18% in 2025 over 2024, signaling growing demand for high-tech marketing solutions that combine automation with the staying power of physical mail.

Overall, direct mail continues to resonate with consumers. According to research, 70% of consumers feel positive about direct mail, while 71% say mail feels more authentic than digital communications.

"Insurance X-Date Mailers are a great example of where marketing is headed — toward more responsive, personalized automation that helps businesses connect with people at the right moment," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "We're continuing to build solutions that make proven direct mail tactics more effective, accessible, and easier to use for business owners and marketers nationwide."

Looking ahead, PostcardMania remains committed to delivering proven, results-driven marketing solutions that help small and medium-sized businesses generate leads, increase revenue, and grow.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or [email protected].

About PostcardMania

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large businesses. The company has been featured on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists, as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-driven marketing campaigns that bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

Media Contact

Jessica Lalau

888-338-6409

[email protected]

SOURCE PostcardMania