PostcardMania Brings Results-Based Automated Direct Mail to HubSpot, Seeking Beta Testers for New PCM Integrations Connection

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a $100+ million marketing technology firm with more than 128,000 clients, announced today that it is seeking beta testers for the upcoming launch of its new automated direct mail connection for HubSpot, a leading $3 billion CRM with over 279,000 customers worldwide.

The connection will be launched through PCM Integrations, PostcardMania's tech-focused division that saw a 107.6% increase in new users in 2025. It will empower HubSpot users to turn CRM activity into timely, highly relevant, real-world follow-up delivered directly to the mailboxes of prime prospects. By listening for key HubSpot events, the connection instantly triggers powerful workflows inside the PCM Integrations portal, helping businesses take immediate action when opportunities reach critical moments — without adding manual work.

Currently, prebuilt workflows can be triggered when:

A new contact or deal is created

A contact lifecycle stage changes

A deal stage changes

A contact lifecycle stage becomes stuck

A deal becomes stuck in a stage

Instead of waiting for a rep to remember a follow-up (or hoping an email gets seen), HubSpot users can automatically send a postcard or letter at exactly the moment it matters most — such as welcoming a new lead, reinforcing momentum at a key deal stage, or re-engaging when a prospect goes quiet.

The introduction of automated direct mail inside HubSpot reflects a larger industry shift. As inbox saturation increases and digital advertising costs continue to rise, marketers are returning to channels that deliver attention, trust, and tangibility — and direct mail is seeing a measurable resurgence.

More than 80% of consumers report taking some type of action after receiving a piece of mail, and 84% say they read it the same day it arrives (both up sharply year over year). At the same time, marketers increasingly recognize direct mail's business impact, with 84% agreeing it delivers the highest ROI of any channel they use, up significantly over the past two years.

For HubSpot users, the value isn't just direct mail itself — it's the ability to time physical messages based on key behaviors, track those efforts alongside other marketing initiatives, and create consistent follow-up without increasing workload.

With this connection, HubSpot users gain PCM Integrations' unique focus on speed, reliable quality control, and results. More specifically, users can:

Trigger mailers from hundreds of proven, results-based templates (designed for response, not just aesthetics)

Personalize every piece by using contact and deal data to ensure relevancy

Track mailings so teams can tie outreach to pipeline activity and outcomes

Rely on PostcardMania's nearly three decades of experience in end-to-end print production to ensure fast, consistent mail delivery

With PCM Integrations, the focus is always on helping businesses turn CRM insights into repeatable, revenue-producing moments — not just one-off mail sends.

"Our goal is simple: to make powerful marketing tools accessible to more business owners and marketers seeking to grow their businesses," said Joy Gendusa, Founder and CEO of PostcardMania. "By bringing automated direct mail into platforms marketers already use every day, like HubSpot, we're helping them turn data into action and — more importantly — drive real, measurable results without adding complexity."

PCM Integrations is currently accepting beta testers for its HubSpot connection. The testing phase will last four weeks (or until a user mails all 100 credited postcards, whichever comes first) and will include a feedback survey at the conclusion of testing. Beta tester input will help refine the user experience and ensure the connection is as reliable and user-friendly as possible at launch.

HubSpot users interested in joining the beta test and claiming 100 free postcards should email [email protected] with the subject line "HubSpot beta test." Testers will be selected over the next few weeks and contacted individually with next steps.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or [email protected].

