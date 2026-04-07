PostcardMania Hires New Chief Evangelist in Industry Veteran, Presenter, and Educator Chris Foster

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $100+ million marketing technology firm with more than 128,000 clients, today announced the hiring of Chris Foster as their new Chief Evangelist. His role will be to spearhead education and partnerships to strengthen the Small Business (SMB) community and expand the company's mission to help all businesses grow through PostcardMania's uniquely results-based approach to marketing, promotion, and technology solutions.

Chris Foster joins the PostcardMania team as Chief Evangelist. He will spearhead education and partnerships for the company to deliver real-world, practical marketing and technology education to small businesses and marketers nationwide.

Small businesses (under 500 employees) are America's primary employers, consisting of 99.9% of all business establishments and employing almost 46% of the private workforce, roughly 60 million Americans. Undeniably, small businesses have the power to drive economic activity in every community — as long as they're able to keep up with new marketing techniques, technologies, and strategies to optimize every return on their marketing investments.

Through new Chief Evangelist Foster, PostcardMania will embark on an ambitious suite of Educational and Partnership Initiatives that will deliver real-world, practical marketing, promotion, and technology education and advice to SMBs, marketers, sales teams, franchises, and more.

With topics covering direct mail, AI, lead nurturing, local marketing, online presence, design, trends, and more, the education will be accessible, affordable, and geared specifically to helping SMBs generate more leads and grow.

"Make no mistake, small businesses are the collective engine that drives the American economy," said Foster. "They are the places you shop, owners you know and admire, and the folks who employ your neighbors and your friends. They deserve the opportunity to learn how to better market, promote, and use technologies so that they can grow their business."

He continued, "If we can help a small business hire just one more person, and we replicate that across the millions of SMBs out there, we're giving the control and promise of expanding our local and national economy into their hands. And that's a good thing."

Foster brings decades of experience in all aspects of the direct marketing industry, as well as over a decade of teaching hundreds of students in the Marketing Certificate Program at the University of California San Diego Division of Extended Studies. In addition, he has moderated over 135 bi-weekly educational webcasts with the Performance Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI), developed and hosted scores of webinars, delivered numerous keynote presentations and panel moderations, and created and hosts his own multi-year podcast.

"Chris was the natural choice to lead this exciting set of new initiatives," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "He not only has deep industry expertise, but more importantly, he brings a passion for and track record of incredible educational tactics. His no-nonsense, real-world educational sessions is a perfect fit for PostcardMania. A core part of our mission is to help small businesses improve their marketing, perform better, and ultimately grow — and Chris is going to help us do exactly that."

Foster's mission begins this week at the popular bi-annual Growth Summit for Business Owners, a live, in-person, sold-out event at PostcardMania headquarters, where small business owners and marketers learn marketing skills directly from the experts at PostcardMania.

From there, Foster will be hosting a panel on The TikTok Halo Effect at PDMI East, April 13–15, about how SMBs are taking advantage of TikTok influencers and Shop to engage customers and expand their business. In June, Chris will be presenting at Connections 2026, the leading Salesforce conference for Sales professionals, on how to Lift Lead Response Rates 9x with Personalized Direct Mail. In between, PostcardMania will be announcing new webinars and other educational initiatives led by Foster.

This bold hiring move shows that PostcardMania remains committed to delivering proven, results-driven marketing education, services, and solutions that help small and medium-sized businesses generate leads, increase revenue, and grow.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa or Chris Foster, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or [email protected].

About PostcardMania

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large businesses. The company has been featured on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists, as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-driven marketing campaigns that bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

SOURCE PostcardMania