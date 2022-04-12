PostcardMania Awarded Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace for a 10th Year in a Row with Record-Setting Retention

The company's annual retention rate improved 12% between 2019 and 2021, with 2020 and 2021 each respectively setting new records on internal retention rates.

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a 333-employee marketing company based in Clearwater, FL has been ranked as one of the Top 101 Tampa Bay Workplaces by the Tampa Bay Times for the 10th year in a row. PostcardMania is listed as number 12 out of 34 midsize-level businesses, which have between 150 and 499 employees, this year for providing a fun and enjoyable place to work. The rankings were based on responses to a 24-question survey from Energage that included the topics of culture and values, career opportunities, and work/life balance.

Every month, PostcardMania staff choose a charity or cause and finds a way to make a difference. In February, staff took part in the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day (pictured above) to raise awareness for heart disease. Staff raised over $650 that month to donate to the American Heart Association. In October, staff collected Halloween costumes and goodies for underprivileged children in foster care. Staff members Sandra Paparelli (right) and Emily Orr (left) and pose with the costumes (over 45 of them) that were donated by staff that month.

Nearly 36,000 employees from varying industries, such as hospitality, real estate, and entertainment, agreed to take part in the survey that identifies the most outstanding workplaces in the Tampa Bay metro area.

"We are beyond thrilled to be on this list for the 10th year in a row!" CEO Joy Gendusa said. "Since I started PostcardMania 24 years ago, we have grown exponentially, but our mission has always stayed the same — to maintain a totally light and fun atmosphere while providing the best marketing services to small businesses. We take our company culture very seriously (in a very unserious way) and strive each year to ensure our employees are happy coming in to work every week."

This year, PostcardMania has taken extra steps to ensure employee satisfaction by creating two new full-time positions focused on making the workplace engaging and meaningful. The Internal PR Coordinator maintains the "Fun Squad," which creates and plans employee happiness activities, company parties, and community service events to name a few.

Some of the events have included strawberry picking, beach clean-ups, clothing drives, and themed dress-up days. Every month, HR releases an events calendar full of fun things to do at work and in the community.

In addition, the new Recruitment Marketing Assistant manages hiring ads, postings on job boards, and recruitment tactics on social media. The role tracks and analyzes results so that executives can make adjustments if needed.

PostcardMania's efforts in this climate have paid off. From February 2020 to February 2022, the rates of staff who stayed for two or more years were up 52%, and the rates of staff who stayed for five or more years were up 44%. Further, the annual retention rate improved 12% between 2019 and 2021, and 2020 and 2021 were record-setting years with the best internal retention rates in PostcardMania's history.

They attribute their high rankings in employee satisfaction and above-average retention rates to several factors, including providing: onsite cafe, free yoga twice a week, fun in-office events, relaxed policies on work attire, community service opportunities, a dog-friendly work environment, and competitive pay and benefits.

Elizabeth Shanahan, HR Recruiter, said, "Our employees can work from home, but most of them come to the office. We attribute that to the fact people just simply enjoy working here." Interested job seekers can attend PostcardMania's open house events, which occur every month.

