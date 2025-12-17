PostcardMania Finishes 2025 with Bigger Local Impact, Partnering with Charities and Spreading Joy

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a $119 million marketing technology firm with 395 employees, marked its busiest year of charitable giving to date in 2025. Through 28 community events this year, PostcardMania employees spent hundreds of hours volunteering and raised more than $10,000 for local families and organizations in need.

PostcardMania employees gathered to volunteer twice this year at Pinellas County Animal Services. Staff walked dogs, read to cats, and spent time with the animals to improve socialization and increase the likelihood of adoption. Several employees were moved to adopt themselves, rescuing four dogs and three cats to their forever homes.

Each month, PostcardMania selected at least one charity to support — often coordinating more than one — giving employees the opportunity to volunteer. With a manager's approval, staff could sign up to participate in events during work hours while remaining on the clock. This ensures employees never have to choose between giving back and supporting themselves. Overall, there were 768 volunteer signups in 2025.

Some of the main nonprofit organizations PostcardMania supported included:

PostcardMania participated in two volunteer events at the shelter in 2025. Staff walked 30 dogs each day and read to some of the dogs and cats to improve socialization and increase the likelihood of adoption. The experience inspired PostcardMania employees to rescue four dogs and three cats, helping them find forever homes. OneBlood : The nonprofit's Big Red Bus visited PostcardMania quarterly in 2025. Fifty-eight staff members donated blood, helping 174 patients in need of life-saving procedures.

: The nonprofit's Big Red Bus visited PostcardMania quarterly in 2025. Fifty-eight staff members donated blood, helping 174 patients in need of life-saving procedures. Lake House Assisted Living Facility: Employees volunteered during the Easter holiday, painting eggs with residents and sharing conversation for hours. On another occasion, volunteers returned and played volleyball with residents to continue fostering connections.

Employees volunteered during the Easter holiday, painting eggs with residents and sharing conversation for hours. On another occasion, volunteers returned and played volleyball with residents to continue fostering connections. Meals on Wheels : In January, staff volunteered to deliver meals to vulnerable homebound residents in the local area and spent time with them to foster social connection and build community.

: In January, staff volunteered to deliver meals to vulnerable homebound residents in the local area and spent time with them to foster social connection and build community. Feeding Tampa Bay : PostcardMania cheer was on full display as staff volunteered at Feeding Tampa Bay's annual soup kitchen, serving food during the Thanksgiving holiday.

: PostcardMania cheer was on full display as staff volunteered at Feeding Tampa Bay's annual soup kitchen, serving food during the Thanksgiving holiday. American Heart Association : Staff purchased flowers for Valentine's Day and raised $1,153 to support the nonprofit's cardiovascular research and public health education efforts.

: Staff purchased flowers for Valentine's Day and raised $1,153 to support the nonprofit's cardiovascular research and public health education efforts. Keeping Pinellas Beautiful: PostcardMania employees gathered for a beach cleanup day, combing local beaches to pick up litter and beautify shared public spaces.

PostcardMania employees also supported one another through the company's annual Helping Hands sale. Staff donated gently used items, and all proceeds were donated to an employee in need. This year, the sale raised $2,833.

This month, PostcardMania is hosting its annual toy drive competition, where divisions within the company compete to donate the most to those in need. Everything collected will be donated in time for Christmas: toys for the Children's Home Network, blankets for people experiencing homelessness, and holiday gift bags for the Little St. Nick Foundation, which helps children with disabilities.

Looking ahead to 2026, Public Relations Coordinator Samantha Stewart says the goal is to carry forward PostcardMania's legacy as a company rooted in service — one that prioritizes the well-being of the community while uplifting and supporting the people who make PostcardMania's mission possible. The marketing firm had a standout year for charitable giving, marked by its inclusion as one of three finalists for Corporate Philanthropist of the Year by Tampa Bay Business & Wealth magazine.

"Clearwater has given so much to PostcardMania — from our first tiny office to the 395 amazing people who work here today — so giving back isn't just an initiative for us; it's part of who we are," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "When you build a business from scratch, you quickly realize you don't rise alone. Helping others, lifting our community, and creating real opportunities right here at home is woven into our mission just as tightly as delivering great marketing results."

In the coming year, PostcardMania's philanthropic goal is to double the amount raised for charity as well as increase the number of volunteers at each organized event.

