PostcardMania Boosts Printing Speed and Efficiency by Acquiring 4th Digital Press from Konica Minolta to Support Fast-Growing Direct Mail Automation Division

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $104.6 million marketing technology firm with 380 staff, is partnering with industrial and commercial printing leader, Konica Minolta, to expand the printing capabilities of its fastest-growing direct mail automation division, PCM Integrations.

PostcardMania Founder/CEO Joy Gendusa with PostcardMania's first of four digital Konica Minolta printing presses. PostcardMania installed its fourth and latest Konica Minolta press in April 2024 to expand the printing capabilities of its fastest-growing direct mail automation division, PCM Integrations.

PostcardMania's multi-million dollar automation-led division currently spearheads growth at the firm with 76.7% top-line revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024 and 44% annual revenue growth in 2023. PCM Integrations focuses on direct mail API integration to any software or CRM, giving users the ability to send individual mailers based on the type of contact and/or occasion. Some of the triggers API integration users can wield are automatically mailing birthday cards to clients, welcome cards for new customers, periodic reminders, and abandoned shopping cart offers.

Konica Minolta's generation 4 AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press specializes in printing the individual-level mailers PCM Integrations offers, and was installed at PostcardMania in April of 2024. This is the fourth Konica Minolta digital press installed among PostcardMania's growing fleet.

"We're excited to add another Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e press to our operations," said Joy Gendusa, Founder and CEO of PostcardMania. "With this additional press, we'll be able to sustain our growth going forward and continue our mission of helping business owners across the country grow and expand their businesses with proven mailing solutions."

Unlike offset presses that specialize in bulk printing, digital presses allow businesses to customize each mailer to the recipient with dynamic data such as recipients' first names, past purchase behaviors, and other personalizations proven to boost response and ROI. Research shows 84% of people are more likely to pay attention to a direct mail piece if it is personalized.

With the addition of the KM-1e, PostcardMania clients and its partners will be able to print and mail in real time for better results — in fact, research has proven that up to 50% of B2B sales go to the business that responds first.

Frank Mallozzi, President, Industrial and Production Print, at Konica Minolta expressed pride in providing superior printing technology to assist PostcardMania's growth and success. "We're proud that Konica Minolta is the vendor of choice for market leaders like PostcardMania who want the best production inkjet technology to help their customers' businesses expand and grow," he said. "It has been our pleasure to partner with the innovative leadership and people at PostcardMania."

Looking ahead, PostcardMania remains firm in its long-standing purpose: to provide effective, results-based marketing solutions that generate leads, sales and revenue for businesses nationwide.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

