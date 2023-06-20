PostcardMania Celebrates 25 Years, $100 Million in Revenue and 111,000 Small Business Clients

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, PostcardMania, the $97MM marketing technology firm employing 350 staff in the Tampa Bay, FL area, is celebrating 25 years of helping small businesses master their marketing and achieve their goals. The 25th anniversary also marks landmark achievements for the direct mail marketing technology company, including reaching record highs in revenue and staff retention rates, as well as launching a new season of marketing technology services.

PostcardMania was founded in 1998 by Founder/CEO Joy Gendusa in the small, 600 sq. ft. building on the left. With nothing but a phone, a computer and her own marketing savvy, Gendusa grew PostcardMania into a 350-staff, $97 million marketing technology firm serving over 110,000 businesses nationwide, now headquartered in the custom-build facility on the right, spanning over 75,000 sq. ft. in beautiful Clearwater, FL.

PostcardMania's humble beginnings originate in 1998 as CEO and Founder Joy Gendusa started the business with just a phone, a computer, and her own marketing savvy. Without any starting capital, Joy grew the fledgling postcard business into a thriving full-service marketing technology giant by offering unique, integrated marketing services, free marketing advice, custom, results-driven designs, direct mail automation, and fast and reliable in-house printing.

Today, PostcardMania serves more than 100,000 clients across 350 different industries and mails more than 3.5 million mail pieces a week, all while staying focused on their primary mission to American small businesses expand, and in turn, strengthen the American economy.

"I feel a sense of pride and accomplishment having reached PostcardMania's 25th anniversary," said Gendusa. 'We've hit a number of trials and challenges over the past couple of decades, but they have only made us stronger as a business and a family. I can't wait to celebrate this milestone with my incredible team of talented staff and continue forward with even bigger goals. As always, we are going to stay true to our core mission of helping small business owners, but I am looking forward to seeing where new marketing technology will take all of us in the next 25 years."

Currently, PostcardMania is experiencing a banner year in terms of revenue growth and talent retention. Over the years, PostcardMania has shown consistent growth — growth that has accelerated in recent years, with annual revenue growing at an average of 20% year over year since 2019, following a decade of averaging 5% growth. Momentum continues into 2023, as the first quarter marked a new record for net revenue at over $25 million, $1.8 million more than 2022's first quarter revenue of $23.2 million.

Additionally, PostcardMania has seen 25% fewer quits in 2023 compared to 2022 and has a 72% employee retention rate compared to the national average of 54%. Roughly one-third of the staff at PostcardMania have stayed for five years or more, with May 2023 marking a highest-ever retention for a single month in company history with not a single person leaving.

PostcardMania anticipates that 2023 will reach another highest-ever revenue record as an increased marketing expenditure and technology investment are projected to boost revenue beyond $110 million.

In recognition of its 25th Anniversary and all its staff have achieved — past, present and future — PostcardMania will host a company-wide celebration on Saturday, June 24th that will include music, dancing, food, drinks, and an awards presentation for staff who have made special contributions to the marketing firm's growth. Small business owners can also take advantage of a promotional discount of up to 25% on all marketing services in the month of June.

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Adweek, Inc. Magazine, Business Insider, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information about direct mail.

