PostcardMania Continues Record-Setting Revenue Push in Second Quarter and Launches Online/Offline Marketing Solution for Real Estate Professionals

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarter 2 (Q2) of 2022 has become a landmark season for small business marketing solutions provider PostcardMania as they report their highest-ever revenue to date. Their best quarter in company history showed a 23% increase: rising from $20,580,058 in Q2 of 2021 to $25,296,783 in Q2 of 2022.

Revenue also increased 9% between Quarter 1 (Q1) and Q2 of this year. Total revenue year to date is up 20% year over year, jumping from $40,674,686 in 2021 to $48,783,957 in 2022. This is in stark comparison to recent digital advertising performance, as Snap and Twitter earlier this month released disappointing Q2 financials.

Additionally, PostcardMania has achieved their highest-ever revenue records to date this quarter in the areas of Sales, RocketPrint & Mail (its enveloped mail division), Corporate Relations, and PCM Integrations (its tech-led API & e-commerce solutions), which led the way at a growth surge of 79%.

As revenue numbers climbed across the board, staff numbers jumped up as well. PostcardMania has so far added 38 new employees in 2022, which brings their total staff count to 365. With new positions to fill, the direct mail powerhouse is sure to reach another milestone in employee growth and retention in 2022.

With profits increasing and staff numbers strong, PostcardMania is well-positioned to add more dynamic solutions to their list of small business marketing solutions and are pushing forward with new initiatives in direct mail technology.

The latest product innovation is an industry-tailored solution for real estate agents and brokers looking to streamline their offline and online reach.

Dubbed Everywhere Real Estate, it's the latest industry-focused update to PostcardMania's flagship digital/direct mail integration product, Everywhere Small Business. This newest iteration goes beyond combining direct mail with digital ads by providing additional features specifically for real estate agents, including:

Google Street View Images of Prospects' Homes : PostcardMania places each prospect's Google Street View image of their home on the postcard to grab their attention and increase response rates. On average, PostcardMania can create these mailers with these images for 80% of records.

Google Business Profile Setup and Optimization: PostcardMania will create or refine the Google Business Profile of the campaign's associated agent to ensure the profile is optimized to appear in Google Search and Google Maps results.

With over 3 million Americans holding a real estate license and the great majority also being independent entrepreneurs, Everywhere Real Estate is an important piece of PostcardMania's mission to better serve small business owners nationwide.

"When I started this business, I was focused on bringing quality, affordable direct mail products to small business owners to help them succeed," PostcardMania CEO/Founder Joy Gendusa said. "Today, we still maintain that mission but are also actively launching high-tech and innovative marketing solutions so that our clients can compete with larger businesses and continue to grow."

Everywhere Real Estate joins PostcardMania's diverse product list that includes similar solutions, such as Everywhere Dental for dentists and Everywhere Political Campaign for political candidates. PostcardMania has plans to expand Everywhere Real Estate to assist real estate investors later this year and continue to create more tech-driven marketing solutions for America's small businesses.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, AdWeek, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

SOURCE PostcardMania