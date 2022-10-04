PostcardMania Distributes Supplies to Families Impacted by Hurricane Ian

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a 350-employee marketing company based in Clearwater, FL, sent a group of 20 volunteers to Ft. Myers on Monday, October 3rd to distribute food, water, and essential items to people affected by Hurricane Ian.

The group of volunteers left Clearwater at 8 a.m. and brought with them a large load of supplies including: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, bars of soap, wash cloths, baby wipes, combs, gallon Ziploc bags, socks, sponges, paper towels, gloves, diapers, garbage bags, and toilet paper.

PostcardMania's 19-person Hurricane Ian Relief Task Force poses for a quick photo in Clearwater, FL before heading south with truckloads of supplies for those affected by the storm. Another group is set to head down again today to distribute more supplies and help with clean up. Members of PostcardMania's Hurricane Ian Relief Task Force get busy distributing much-needed supplies alongside the Cajun Navy Ground Force.

Upon their arrival, they served alongside disaster relief non-profit, Cajun Navy Ground Force, which organizes American citizens to respond to a range of natural disasters across the country.

Throughout the day, the group passed out the supplies to families in need.

Employee Norbert Kozma said the Cajun Navy Ground Force was very grateful for the additional group of volunteers. They had planned on starting to distribute supplies at 9 a.m. but were behind because of the lack of help. When the PostcardMania volunteers arrived, their force doubled and they were able to start assisting families who were waiting in long lines for the items.

"I have lived in Florida for 22 years and have been through so many hurricane warnings before," Norbert said. "I always felt aimless just waiting for the storm to pass, and I have been wanting to do something to help others. One woman I met said she lost her roof, and it was a very emotional experience to see so many people who need our help. I'm so grateful I got the opportunity to come down and serve."

Staff members who volunteered were excused from work with pay to devote their time and energy to serve others.

Employee Autumn O'Brien, who said she was happy to go down to Ft. Myers and lend a helping hand, added, "It's extremely amazing that our company lets us do this on work time and it proves how much they do care and are even willing to compensate us for our time."

A second group of volunteers is scheduled to deliver and distribute more supplies on Tuesday, October 4th.

In addition to truckloads of supplies, PostcardMania has also raised over $3,500 in monetary donations from staff for the relief efforts so far. Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa contributed $1,000 for families affected by Hurricane Ian.

Additionally, PostcardMania will be donating $50 for every order received this week to purchase additional supplies for distribution.

"I'm so proud of our PostcardMania team for mobilizing so quickly and donating supplies, money, and their time to assist victims of Hurricane Ian," CEO Joy Gendusa said. "Our hearts go out to those who were affected, and we are going to do everything in our power to show them we are here and we care."

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, call 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

