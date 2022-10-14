PostcardMania Employees Dedicate Time, Energy, Resources, and $13,500 to Hurricane Ian Relief Effort

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a 350-employee marketing company based in Clearwater, FL, sent a total of 48 employee volunteers with over $4,500 worth of supplies to Ft. Myers on October 3rd, 4th, and 7th. The volunteers were excused from work with pay to devote their time and energy to serve families affected by Hurricane Ian.

PostcardMania's second Hurricane Ian Relief Task Force poses for a quick photo in Clearwater, FL before heading south with truckloads of supplies for those affected by the storm. In addition to $4500 worth of essential supplies and volunteer time, PostcardMania will donate $13,500 to relief efforts. PostcardMania volunteers prepare to distribute essential supplies and food to those affected by Hurricane Ian. PostcardMania joined the Cajun Navy Ground Force, which organizes civilians to respond to a range of natural disasters. Together, they distributed essentials to over 2,000 families.

Over three days, PostcardMania distributed food, water, and other essentials to more than 2,000 families in need alongside the disaster relief nonprofit, the Cajun Navy Ground Force, which organizes civilians to respond to a range of natural disasters. With the help of PostcardMania's staff, the effort gained speed in addition to supplies.

Internal PR Coordinator Alicia Riordan said, "We doubled their volunteers each day we were there and really helped pick up the pace of the entire group by working hard and fast to distribute the items."

The $4,500 worth of supplies that PostcardMania purchased for hurricane survivors was funded by donations from PostcardMania employees and CEO Joy Gendusa. The essential items included: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, bars of soap, wash cloths, baby wipes, gallon Ziploc bags, socks, sponges, paper towels, gloves, diapers, garbage bags, and toilet paper.

Program Manager Cassia Mena, who served on the 4th and the 7th of October, said she decided to volunteer because she felt it was her duty to help others, and she loves helping make someone smile during hard times.

"Overall, I feel so blessed to have been given the opportunity by Joy and PostcardMania to go volunteer during my normal work days," she said. "It would have been very hard to go on my own because I'm a single mom. Being able to do this during the day means I could help bring some light to those affected by Hurricane Ian."

PostcardMania Sales Coach Jerry Gordon also wanted to help people get through the natural disaster and drove down to Ft. Myers with a van full of supplies with his wife and daughter on October 4th. He said he received many 'thank yous' and 'God bless yous' from families throughout the day.

"People were hurting for resources and were very glad we were there to help them," he said. "We helped so many people in just one day, and it felt really good to be able to do that. I feel very appreciative that I was given the chance to do this."

In addition to collecting donations from employees for the supplies, PostcardMania pledged $50 for every marketing order received the week of October 3rd through the 7th to relief efforts. They received 267 orders amounting to $13,350 in donations for hurricane relief supplies.

PostcardMania's response to Hurricane Ian will continue as donations and funds are distributed to the relief effort and volunteers continue to serve with their time and energy. Some employees have also served on the weekends from feeling inspired to help others.

"PostcardMania has a long history of contributing to charity and helping make the world a better place," CEO Joy Gendusa said. "Serving families affected by Hurricane Ian has been top of mind this month, and we are going to continue our mission of serving others even after this disaster has passed."

