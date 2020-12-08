PostcardMania Expands First-of-its-kind Online/Offline Integration, Adding YouTube and Gmail Ads to Digital Offerings

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania's flagship marketing integration, Everywhere Small Business, has received a platinum upgrade. The newest iteration, dubbed Everywhere Small Business Platinum, is the first-of-its-kind on the market to bundle traditional direct mail marketing with five digital marketing platforms. The launch allows PostcardMania to deliver coordinated omnichannel advertising across today's most prominent physical and digital platforms in a single package built specifically for small businesses.

Since its initial release in 2018, PostcardMania's Everywhere Small Business product has outperformed projections and expectations. The root of its success and adoption by thousands of small businesses is its price point; it's much lower than other similar single-party managed omnichannel marketing products.

The product's expansion comes on the heels of years of growth within PostcardMania's SEM (search engine marketing) division, which manages the online portion of Everywhere Small Business. Since its launch in early 2018, the division's staff has grown by 600% while the value of its delivered services has increased by 886%.

This platinum upgrade extends its digital reach to now include targeted ads on two additional platforms: YouTube and Gmail. These platforms will enhance the standard package, which includes targeted direct mail postcards with coordinated ads on Google, Facebook and Instagram, plus a robust tracking system that streamlines ad performance across several separate platforms into a single easy-to-use, all-in-one dashboard.

With the addition of Gmail and YouTube advertising, the potential reach of everyday small businesses now extends further than ever. As it stands, Gmail dominates the consumer email market with 1.5 billion users and 38% of the consumer email market share. YouTube is also the king of video streaming, attracting over 2 billion monthly users to its site, which logs over one billion hours of videos watched every single day.

These dominant platforms are an addition to the existing product, which has the potential to reach millions of consumers on within the Google Display Network alongside Facebook's 1.82 billion and Instagram's 500 million daily active users.

As PostcardMania's founder and CEO, Joy Gendusa's personal purpose has always been to help small businesses grow and thrive, and this technological advancement makes that mission easier than ever. "Small business owners don't have time to manage tons of different marketing campaigns, let alone the capital to pay a team or agency to manage them," Gendusa said with regards to her product's newest upgrade. "Small business owners need a scalable, done-for-them solution. Our Everywhere Small Business product is that solution, and the fact it continues to grow year after year is proof of that. We're the only ones offering something of this caliber to business owners on a small business budget."

PostcardMania has posted record earnings since the initial pandemic closures earlier this year. The company's third quarter was its highest-ever quarter for earnings (26% up quarter-over-quarter), and this past October and November each respectively set new monthly earning records in PostcardMania's 22-year history. Its total staff count has increased 14% in 2020 and counting as more hires continue.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur.com, Inc. Magazine and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated marketing campaigns that bring online and offline channels together seamlessly. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information about direct mail .

