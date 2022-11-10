PostcardMania Generosity on Display in Fall Charity Drives Serving Foster Families, Deployed Troops and Families in Need

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a 350-employee marketing company based in Clearwater, FL, launched a series of fall charity drives in the months of October and November.

Throughout October, PostcardMania employees collected new and gently-used children's Halloween costumes and donated them to the nonprofit, Door of Hope, which provides foster homes for children in crisis. In total, 49 costumes were donated to foster families who otherwise would not be able to afford them. Above, you can see some of the children in their donated costumes.

PostcardMania staff delivered the costumes on October 27th, just when Door of Hope needed them the most. Typically, foster parents are caring for multiple children and purchasing Halloween costumes for them can be expensive and time-consuming. The donated costumes not only provide the kids options to choose who they want to dress up as, but also allows them to play dress-up throughout the year.

Door of Hope Intake and Office Support Specialist Aja Larson said, "Our foster children loved receiving the generous donation of costumes. We serve almost 300 children within the Tampa Bay area, and these costumes brought them joy in a time of uncertainty in their lives. We were very grateful to have received them, and it was such a blessing for us."

This was the 3rd year in a row PostcardMania has collected Halloween costumes for children in the Tampa Bay area.

In addition to the Halloween costumes, PostcardMania is participating in a "Treats for Troops" candy drive, collecting boxes upon boxes of Halloween candy after the holiday. The candy will be donated on November 15th to Soldiers' Angels, which gives aid, comfort, and resources to men and women serving in the U.S. military, veterans, and their families.

The candy is shipped to deployed service members around the world in the form of care packages and distributed at various Soldiers' Angels events, VA hospitals, and Guard and Reserve units across the country.

"I had lots of leftover candy after Halloween night, so I decided to give back to our troops and donate it to Soldiers' Angels," PostcardMania staff member Michelle Whiting said. "I'm always so grateful that PostcardMania creates these awesome opportunities for us to help others. It was especially convenient for me to drop off the candy donation at work, and now I get to put a smile on a service member's face too."

Beyond the two Halloween charity drives, PostcardMania is also collecting canned food in anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday. The canned food drive, which started on November 7th, will run until November 21st and will contribute to FEAST Food Pantry's efforts to feed families in need this holiday season. The canned food will be distributed to families located in North Pinellas County.

"PostcardMania makes a point of hosting charitable events throughout the year, but during the holidays, we take extra time and effort to help those in need," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "Every year, I'm truly blown away by the breadth and the depth of our staff's generosity and capacity for caring for others, and this year is no different."

